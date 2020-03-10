dortmund-against-schalke-without-spectators

The district derby between Borussia Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga on this Saturday may only take place without an audience. The city of Dortmund decided on Tuesday because of the rapid spread of the corona virus. The city of Mönchengladbach had previously ordered the Rheinderby between Borussia Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Köln this Wednesday (18. 30 o'clock ) Only to be held in camera.

It is expected that other municipalities in North Rhine-Westphalia will also take appropriate decisions in the short term. This is provided by the decree of the state health minister, which leaves the cities no more discretion, said Dortmund Mayor Ulrich Sierau (SPD).

Dortmund is playing in the Champions League in Paris in front of empty seats on Wednesday

NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) had announced the recommendations of Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) want to meet. Spahn had suggested that events from a size of 1000 participants be canceled until further notice.

BVB must already play their Champions League game at Paris on Wednesday Fight Saint-Germain without an audience. “Unfortunately, a game without spectators is not pleasant for both teams. Nobody knows whether this is the right decision for football, ”said BVB coach Lucien Favre on Tuesday before leaving for Paris.

Dortmund's head of sports, Michael Zorc, also sees a need for discussion. “It is not yet thought through to the end,” said Zorc. The loss of income in a home game without spectators, he estimated at least three million euros. (dpa)