donald-trump-tested-for-corona-virus

Coronavirus ranking: Germany in 6th place among the countries with the most infections

In Germany is the number of people infected with the new coronavirus over 4000 gone up. According to the Johns Hopkins University the number was late Saturday afternoon at 4174 cases . Germany is now on the university's country list at sixth place in the world most severely affected by the virus .

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections rose according to the counting of the university and the news agency AFP on Saturday on over 150. 00 0 . Overall, according to the university, more than 5600 People from the lung disease caused by the virus Covid – 19, according to AFP even more than 5700 . China is still the most affected with around 81. 00 0 infected, followed by Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain and Germany .

Germany overtook in the Corona cases according to the list meanwhile also France , that in Europe was third behind Italy and Spain. So far, eight people in Germany have died of Covid – 19, 46 recovered from the disease again. (AFP)