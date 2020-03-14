Science
Donald Trump tested for corona virus
Spain plans country-wide curfew, according to Reuters
Also plans to go to Italy Spain because of the coronavirus pandemic according to a draft decree A nationwide curfew. The government is instructing the population to stay at home, according to the document Reuters was able to view on Saturday.
Exceptions are only emergencies or when people buy food and medicine or to work. Several Spanish newspapers had previously reported on the plans. The government said the cabinet meeting to decide on measures was still ongoing. A press conference is planned for the afternoon. On Friday, she announced that she would officially declare an emergency on Saturday.
University of Vienna denies false message on Whatsapp
Currently circulating a voice message on Whatsapp, alleging that the University Hospital Vienna suspects a connection between the intake of ibuprofen and a severe course of a coronavirus infection. This message is wrong. The University of Vienna clarifies this on Twitter.
Attention, the WhatsApp text and voice messages currently circulating around alleged research results of the “Wiener Uniklinik” on a connection between Ibuprofen and Covid 19 are #FakeNews, which have no connection with #MedUniWien.
Coronavirus ranking: Germany in 6th place among the countries with the most infections
In Germany is the number of people infected with the new coronavirus over 4000 gone up. According to the Johns Hopkins University the number was late Saturday afternoon at 4174 cases . Germany is now on the university's country list at sixth place in the world most severely affected by the virus .
Worldwide, the number of coronavirus infections rose according to the counting of the university and the news agency AFP on Saturday on over 150. 00 0 . Overall, according to the university, more than 5600 People from the lung disease caused by the virus Covid – 19, according to AFP even more than 5700 . China is still the most affected with around 81. 00 0 infected, followed by Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain and Germany .
Germany overtook in the Corona cases according to the list meanwhile also France , that in Europe was third behind Italy and Spain. So far, eight people in Germany have died of Covid – 19, 46 recovered from the disease again. (AFP)
The pianist Igor Levit gives a house concert on Twitter, more than two hundred thousand are watching. The Italian Instagram blogger Chiara Ferragni uses her worldwide 18 Million fans in a few days via crowdfunding more than three million euros for a hospital in Milan. What social policy does not achieve is growing on social media: cohesion.
The corona virus is forcing more and more companies to send their employees home to their home office. The risk of infection is significantly lower in your own four walls. But not every company offers the opportunity to work at home. This particularly unsettles workers who still have to go to the office.
Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer wants to guarantee security of supply
Federal Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) closes one Use of the Bundeswehr to maintain security of supply is not sufficient. “Of course we also discuss using the Bundeswehr in the worst-case scenario,” says Scheuer to “Bild”.
Security of supply could be threatened by a lack of truck drivers . In Germany many Eastern European truck drivers would work. If Poland no longer allowed them to travel to their workplace, they would be missing . “We will discuss this problem with the Poles. But if we run into bottlenecks, the Bundeswehr has to catch up on supplies . “(Reuters)
Due to the corona virus, more and more cultural events are being canceled. Hundreds of artists are now worried about their fees for the unusual performances. Force majeure is often cited in this context. But what is it actually? And does it matter at all?
Donald Trump has had himself tested for corona virus
US President Donald Trump has been under increasing pressure on the corona virus Get tested . Trump said at a press conference at the White House on Saturday that he had taken the test the night before. A result would only be available a day or two after the test . Trump was in contact with a member of a Brazilian delegation last weekend who, according to US media reports, posed with Trump for a photo and that later tested positive for the virus .
White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham had announced on Thursday that Trump had had almost no contact with the person. There is therefore no need for a test. The White House released a letter from the White House doctor on Friday night saying that Trump did not show symptoms of Covid – 19. A test is therefore not indicated . (dpa)
Germany limps in the fight against Covid – 19 very afterwards. Our The author has been in Italy for the past few weeks and has criticized the German one Arrogance.
Germany loosens export conditions for breathing masks again
After criticism from the EU, the federal government has its export conditions for protective equipment such as breathing masks and Goggles loosened .
If the “vital domestic needs” is guaranteed, the permit for an export must be granted , the Federal Ministry of Economics announced on Saturday. At the beginning of March, the federal government had severely restricted the export of breathing masks and other protective equipment due to the corona crisis. This met with criticism in other EU countries .
The general decree of March 4 has now been “adjusted” in a vote within the federal government, the said Ministry of Economy. The federal government had agreed on this with the EU Commission . On the one hand, the federal government is pursuing the goal of protecting people in Germany , on the other hand, the European solidarity in times of the corona crisis “central principle” .
The Export of equipment such as safety glasses, respiratory masks, protective suits or gloves is subject to a so-called approval requirement . The Federal Office of Economics and Export Control (BAFA) issues an export license.
According to the general decree, the export can also be carried out in Individual cases and “after weighing up with national health interests” may be approved if, for example, they fulfill delivery obligations from an EU program or “are necessary to counteract a threat to meeting essential needs” in another EU member state. (AFP)
The corona virus paralyzes public life. Museums are closed, theaters take a break, concerts are canceled. Different countries have blocked entry and flights are canceled. Only in some cases are consumers entitled to a refund.
Italy's government opened on On Saturday an agreement was reached with unions and employers' organizations that factories may remain in operation even during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak .
The agreement, which had been reached after long negotiations via video switching, served the “welfare of the country, the protection of Health workers, ”tweeted Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte. It provides for higher safety standards for workers. Employees are now entitled to masks and other protective equipment if they cannot work at a safe distance from each other.
Some companies would cease operations temporarily adjust or reduce to adapt to the new security requirements for their employees, It said in the joint declaration of the unions CGIL, CISL and UIL.
Italian authorities have imposed drastic blocking measures nationwide to limit the risk of infection . Most shops are closed and people are asked not to leave their homes if possible. But work continues in some offices and factories. There had been protest against this in the past week.
In Italy the Number of people infected on Friday on 17. 660 gone up. 1266 People died according to civil protection. After China, Italy is the country with the most Covid – 19-Kill. (dpa)
After allegations of inactivity, the British government is now taking measures to contain the corona pandemic. The corona virus is a threat to the UK health system – and to the Brexit schedule.
WHO criticizes British Premier Johnson
The British government will face the Covid – 19 – Pandemic likely to ban large events in the next few days. Corresponding information from government circles is available to the German Press Agency and the British media. Prime Minister Boris Johnson had previously been criticized for reacting too slowly to the pathogen Sars-CoV-2. So far, only a few major events such as the London Marathon have been postponed or canceled. According to the British media, all events with over 500 Participants are prohibited.
Government advisers from the health sector had justified the restrained measures in Great Britain so far, among other things, by the fact that a “herd immunity” must be built against the virus. According to the experts, collective protection can only be achieved with a certain degree of infection in the population.
This approach is the spokeswoman for the World Health Organization (WHO), Margaret Harris , in question. One still knows too little about the virus. “It's not long enough in our population to know what it does immunologically,” she told the BBC news channel. “We can talk about theories, but we stand still we really face a situation in which we have to deal with deeds. “ (dpa)
Spahn's Ministry warns of false messages
The Federal Ministry of Health warns the population of false messages and scaremongering in the coronavirus crisis. “Attention fake news,” the ministry writes on Twitter. “It is alleged and quickly spread that the Federal Ministry of Health / the Federal Government would soon announce massive further restrictions on public life. That's not true! Please help to stop their spread. ”(Dpa)
ChtWarnung Fake News ❗️ It is alleged and quickly spread that the Federal Ministry of Health / the Federal Government would soon announce massive further restrictions on public life. That's not true! Please help stop it from spreading. https://t.co/h8bG7ued9N
– BMG on Twitter (@bmg_bund) https://twitter.com/BMG_Bund/status/1238780849652465664
Government in Vienna provides aid worth over four billion euros
According to Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Austria is making four billion euros available to deal with the economic consequences of the virus crisis. The package provides interim financing and credit guarantees for companies , as Kurz explained at a joint press conference. Finance Minister Gernot Blümel adds, the government no longer adheres to the goal of a balanced budget . (Reuters)
Police cordon off center of Paris because of yellow vests
In the center of Paris thousands of Siche swarm armed forces because demonstrators of the so-called yellow vest movement, which is critical of the government, want to override a ban on assembly. Meetings with more than 100 Participants are currently banned in France due to the virus crisis. (Reuters)
Thuringia prohibits events with more than 50 People
Because of the spread of the Coronavirus are events with more than 50 Participants in Thuringia are now prohibited. A corresponding decree by the state government to the districts and independent cities had already been completed on Friday evening, the Thuringian Ministry of Health announced . “Violations must lead to the immediate dissolution of the event or gathering of people,” says the message. The decree applies initially until 10. April. Accordingly, events with less than 50 People no longer take place “If they are not absolutely necessary – and then only under strict conditions,” emphasized Werner. (dpa)
Number of deaths in Iran increases significantly again
Once again the number of coronavirus victims in Iran has increased dramatically. Within just 24 hours the number of dead from 514 on 611 elevated, Ministry of Health spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in Tehran. The number of officially recorded infections with Sars-CoV-2 increased by the day 1365 on 12. 729.
Most infections there was again in the capital Tehran. At the same time be about 4300 infected patients cured from hospitals , the spokesman says on state television. (dpa)
Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania also closes schools
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, schools and day-care centers in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania will remain closed from Monday. This is announced by Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD) during a special session of her cabinet. The state government in Schwerin follows the decisions of most other federal states.
Next week in 13 federal states schools closed across the board: North Rhine-Westphalia, Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland, Berlin, Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt, Lower Saxony, Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg, Bremen and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. (dpa)
Merkel: If possible, set up social contacts
In view of the spread of the new coronavirus, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) called on everyone to share their own behavior with people To protect previous illnesses. The development of vaccines and medicines will take time, says Merkel in her weekly video message distributed on Saturday. Therefore, it is now important to largely stop social contacts, “wherever that is possible.”
“Everyone can contribute with his and her personal behavior to slow the rate at which people become infected so that our health system is not overwhelmed,” said Merkel. She called on citizens to avoid events that were not necessary, even in the family environment. “We are helping people in a very concrete way and can show solidarity show in society. “
The corona virus is” a huge challenge for us in Germany, “says Merkel. “A challenge that we have not known for a long time. And just as we are doing, so are many countries, most of the countries in the world. ”(Dpa)
US Nobel Prize winner Shiller: Trump loses credibility
The American Nobel Laureate in Economics from 2013, Robert Shiller, sees the credibility of US President Donald Trump in the US election campaign at risk from the Corona crisis. So far, the voters “with some amusement” have followed Trump's “daily escapades” , Shiller told the “Spiegel”. “But now there is serious discussion about the weaknesses of the American health system. There are so many people in the US who are not insured are who cannot find a doctor and who are not even tested. That no doubt increases the chances of the Democrats. “
The US government has reacted too late to the epidemic. “Trump was more concerned with weighing people in safety than taking effective measures against the disease” said Shiller. Now everyone is “surprised how much the crisis affects public life”. Trump claims that he has ensured a strong economy, low unemployment and high stock prices. He could now lose his credibility like President Herbert Hoover (1929 – 1933) in the Great Depression . (dpa)