donald-trump-insists-on-nfl-launch-in-september

DFB Vice President Rainer Koch has in the course of the coronavirus crisis State aid for amateur football required. For him it was a priority that 25. 000 Clubs in Germany “guaranteed their existence” would, said Koch of the ARD “sports show.” The DFB could not provide this help, so Koch: “25. 000 Football clubs in Germany: If our treasurer just everyone of these associations 2000 would send Euros, that would be 50 Millions. That would also not be tolerable for the DFB. ” To do this would be 2000 Euro permanently not enough.



Dagmar Freitag, the chairman of the sports committee of the Bundestag, there are such claims, such as the call of the German Olympic Sports Federation for an emergency fund for sports with tax money, rather reluctant towards. “If the umbrella organization of the German Sports calls for help, I do not know whether the taxpayer should always be the first to be addressed, “Friday told Deutschlandfunk and added: ” I would really like that ge rade discovered help for self-help within the large sports family. “ Thinking Friday to other institutions, for example. “It would also be an idea to approach the international umbrella organization, namely the International Olympic Committee, where, as is well known, there are generally larger sums in the account.” The DOSB had At the beginning of the week, a solidarity fund was set up to promote the “diversity of club and association sports” in times of crisis with one million euros. (dpa)