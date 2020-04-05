World
Donald Trump insists on NFL launch in September
Trump wants NFL start in September
US President Donald Trump hopes for a resumption of play in the big American leagues soon. Trump said this after a conference call with the league bosses and other professionals from Saturday's professional sports event in Washington. “I want the fans back in the arenas. As soon as we're ready, ”Trump said afterwards. “I can't give you a date, but I think it will be sooner rather than later,” added the US President.
The game operations in the basketball league NBA and the ice hockey league NHL is currently interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the start of the season of the baseball league MLB and the football league MLS has been postponed. Trump said in the conference call that he thought the Football League NFL could start its new season in September as usual , reported the US broadcaster ESPN.
California's governor Gavin Newsom can get one Start of the season in American Football on 10. September not currently presenting : “I don't see that happening in this state,” Newsom said, according to the AP news agency. (dpa)
FC Bayern trains again on Monday
FC Bayern Munich is back on the pitch. From this Monday the German football record champions will train at least again in small groups . According to dpa information, the units in the coronavirus crisis should take place under strict conditions and in compliance with all specified regulations. First, the “kicker” reported about it.
According to the report, the professionals are divided into four groups. These should be picked up at intervals in the underground car park on the club premises and brought to several cabins. Afterwards you will train in different places. The stars should then shower and eat at home . The cyber training that was last carried out via video chat can still be used as a variant in the training work.
Some of the 18 Bundesliga clubs had already started training last week, with numerous other clubs to start training on the pitch from Monday onwards. The season is currently suspended until at least the end of April. (dpa)
“Special bubble for football players”
Virologist Alexander Kekulé holds ghost games in the Bundesliga from May for “purely virologically possible” . “You could theoretically secure the games, that's possible,” said Kekulé on Saturday evening in the “Current Sports Studio” of ZDF. “Everything is feasible, of course, but you always have to think about how to explain to people that football receives such special treatment.” The Bundesliga is currently at least until the end of April.
For ghost games they would have to According to Kekulé professionals should be isolated and tested regularly . The virologist also uses protective measures such as wearing face masks. “You would have a kind of special bubble for the football players,” he said.
Kekulé also renewed his assessment that it was in this Year no more soccer games with spectators anymore. “From the current perspective, I would not plan anything with an audience this year. At the moment it doesn't look as if we could seriously consider something like this this year, ”said the director of the Institute for Medical Microbiology at the Halle / Saale University Hospital. (dpa)
Ecclestone pleads for cancellation of the Formula 1 season
Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has spoken out in favor of a complete cancellation of this year's Formula 1 season due to the coronavirus crisis. “We should end the season this year and hopefully start again next year”, said the 89 year olds on the BBC radio show “5 Live Sport Specials” on Saturday. “I don't see how it should be possible to get the necessary number of races this year.”
Given the Coronavirus pandemic, the first ones were eight of originally 22 planned race of the motorsport premier class 2020 canceled or relocated. Ecclestone's successor as Formula 1 Managing Director, Chase Carey, plans in a revised calendar with 15 to 18 Events. “It's a difficult situation,” said Ecclestone, who is around 40 for years bi s 2017 Formula 1 boss was. (dpa)
… in Kraichgau does not stop determining the subject. Or something like that. Anyway, Dietmar Hopp, majority owner of TSG Hoffenheim, takes a stand again in a one-player of the ZDF sports studio to deal with the Ultras.
To make myself a face for commerce is really not understandable. Unfortunately, the baiting was staged so perfectly that Ultras of many clubs have participated. But I would like to forget all of this if it is from now on History is.
Dietmar Hopp
Crazy Irishman? – premature change of coach due to coronavirus
The delay in the European Championship playoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused the Irish national football team to change coaches prematurely. The U – 21 – Coach Stephen Kenny immediately takes over from the previous national coach Mick McCarthy, like that Irish association announced on Saturday. McCarthy was originally supposed to lead the team through the playoffs against Slovakia in March to the European Championship in June and July in twelve countries. Kenny should then take over as National Coach on August 1.
Both the playoffs and the EM were due to the spread of the corona virus been relocated. “The Covid – 19 – The pandemic and the impact on the schedule in football have created a difficult situation for the association and especially for Mark and Stephen, ”interim association chief Gary Owens is quoted in the message. McCarthy had agreed to vacate the post earlier because of the “extraordinary times”.
Kenny can now calmly prepare the team for the playoffs against Slovakia. When the games originally planned for March can be rescheduled is currently still open. The EM takes place in summer 2021 instead of. (dpa)
After Uefa threat: Belgium hopes for solution in the Corona crisis
“I think , this is not the right way. Solidarity is not a one-way street. You cannot ask for help and then simply decide for yourself how it fits, ”said Ceferin in the ZDF's“ Current Sports Studio ”. “And I have to say: the Belgians and others who might be thinking about it now risk participating in the European Cup next season.”
In Belgium the season is supposed to be 29 from 30 Main round match days will be canceled, the playoffs will be waived. Brugge FC is to be proclaimed champions. In the Bundesliga, one hopes to restart in early May. UEFA is currently working on finding a solution for the end of the season with the European leagues. Europa League and Champions League are stuck in the knockout phase. (dpa)
Despite the crisis: football season in Tajikistan started
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, in Tajikistan started the new football season on Saturday. FC Istiklol from the capital Dushanbe won the traditional Supercup at the season opener with 2-1 against FK Khujand. The game in the central stadium of the capital Dushanbe, contrary to prior announcement, was held without spectators due to precautionary measures.
The regular league games should then begin on Sunday. So far there are according to official information in Tajikistan no coronavirus infected. This makes the Central Asian country one of the few in which currently despite the Spread of the corona virus is still played football. In Belarus, the football matches of the national championship continue despite widespread criticism from abroad, also in Nicaragua and Burundi is still being played. (dpa)
Degenkolb would also “five weeks tour de France “
The former winner of Milan-Sanremo and Paris-Roubaix has already felt the effects of the pandemic . His Lotto Soudal team saw a drop in salaries. “If the sponsors are not doing well, it can also happen very quickly go out the light, ”emphasized Degenkolb.
The tour is of extreme importance, since the tour 70 to 80 percent of advertising values in cycling make up. This is how Degenkolb would drive the tour even without a spectator in an emergency. “If that's the price to keep the business going, am I ready to do that. “ It was important that a solution was found.
Degenkolb disrupted the fact that the politicians had taken the measures in slices. “I think you should now make a far-reaching cut and try to get everything in order by a set date “, he said 31 – year olds. (dpa)
DFB Vice: State should help amateur football
The DFB could not provide this help, so Koch: “25. 000 Football clubs in Germany: If our treasurer just everyone of these associations 2000 would send Euros, that would be 50 Millions. That would also not be tolerable for the DFB. ” To do this would be 2000 Euro permanently not enough.
Dagmar Freitag, the chairman of the sports committee of the Bundestag, there are such claims, such as the call of the German Olympic Sports Federation for an emergency fund for sports with tax money, rather reluctant towards.
“If the umbrella organization of the German Sports calls for help, I do not know whether the taxpayer should always be the first to be addressed, “Friday told Deutschlandfunk and added: ” I would really like that ge rade discovered help for self-help within the large sports family. “
Thinking Friday to other institutions, for example. “It would also be an idea to approach the international umbrella organization, namely the International Olympic Committee, where, as is well known, there are generally larger sums in the account.” The DOSB had At the beginning of the week, a solidarity fund was set up to promote the “diversity of club and association sports” in times of crisis with one million euros. (dpa)
Therefore the clear one Call: Here also politics, here the countries, here the municipalities must intervene to support them. There will be many alone nonprofit associations fail to survive.
DFB Vice President Rainer Koch in the “Sports Show”
Serbian football professional arrested for violation of ban on going out
Serbian soccer player Aleksandar Prijovic was arrested in Belgrade for violating the ban on going out during the Corona crisis. With 19 he met other people contrary to the regulations in a hotel, it says in a police report on Saturday. Of the 29 Year-old player comes from St. Gallen, but now plays for the homeland of his ancestors.
Prijovic is the second Serbian football professional after Luka Jovic, who violated the applicable rules in Belgrade because of Coronavirus pandemic. Former Bundesliga player Jovic was caught outside his apartment just two weeks ago, according to the state news agency Tanjug, despite two-week quarantine after arriving from Madrid. Serbian tabloids like “Blic” had accused the Real player of celebrating in the capital. Jovic, however, had spoken of going to the pharmacy. (dpa)
Coronavirus treatment center in the BVB stadium has started operation
On the first day of the coronavirus treatment center in the Dortmund football stadium, the new offer is still cautious been accepted. On Saturday afternoon, only a few people came to the north stand of the Signal Iduna Park to be tested for the new corona virus. The new treatment center has been available since this weekend. It is operated by the Bundesliga soccer team Borussia Dortmund together with the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians of Westphalia-Lippe (KVWL).
There is a similar facility in Dortmund already. There have been around 2500 people cared for. According to the KVWL, it urgently needed additional capacities. “It is our duty and our desire to do everything in our power to help these people,” it said in a message.
The center in the BVB stadium is open daily from 12. 00 to 16. 00 clock open. A registration is not necessary. The premises can also be provided on weekends, as the Bundesliga is currently paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. Otherwise, the hit game Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich would have taken place. (i.e. pa)
After DFB criticism: professional association points to relief
After criticism by the German Football Association of an increase in contributions, the administrative professional association (VBG) has again pointed out possible relief. Everything within the legal possibilities will be done to keep the burdens for the member companies, including the sports companies and associations, as low as possible, it said in a statement on Saturday. These measures included deferral and installment payments.
DFB treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge previously warned of the impending massive effects in the current phase of the corona crisis, especially for clubs from the 3rd division and the regional leagues and the women's Bundesliga. Several club representatives from the regional leagues would have told him: “Then the lights will go out for us!” And I can imagine that it would have a similar effect with one or the other third division club, “said Osnabrügge on the DFB homepage .
The administrative professional association pointed out that the contribution base had been stable for over ten years. “Already last year for the levy 2018 are the member companies of the VBG early on by increasing the fee base 2019 The current impact of the corona pandemic was so unpredictable for anyone, ”it said. (dpa)
No KHL season for ice hockey club Vladivostok due to corona crisis
In Admiral Vladivostok, the first team of the Eastern European professional ice hockey league KHL has signed off for the upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic . Due to the current situation, the authorities canceled the financial support for professional sports in the corresponding Russian region for the time being, said the Russian-dominated league on Saturday. Accordingly, Admiral will not stop operating, but from the season 2021 / 2022 to start again.
KHL President Alexei Morosov appealed to the other clubs not to make rash decisions in the current situation. “We have the time and the opportunity to work together, discuss all issues and find solutions,” said Morosow. The KHL is the second strongest league in the world after the North American NHL. (dpa)
DFL denies Bundesliga master plan
The German Football League (DFL) has emphasized that there is still no finished game plan for gives the rest of the season . The “kicker” had previously reported that the Bundesliga and 2nd division wanted to continue their season, which was interrupted by the coronavirus crisis, on the first or second weekend in May, so that the season ended largely without English weeks until 30. Complete June. Thereupon the 36 Clubs informed. The prerequisite, however, would be that the health authorities give the green light for ghost games.
“In the DFL general meeting last Tuesday presented two conceivable scenarios that are inevitably subject to considerable uncertainties, ”the DFL said and added:“ The DFL claims no claims for the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga Special role at a time when the containment of the virus has top priority for society as a whole. “
The appointments during the week should be according to the “kicker” be used mainly for catch-up games, games of the DFB Cup or the European club competitions. So the game between Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt has to be made up for. The semi-finals and the final are still in the cup. Ideally, only one English week would be needed by the end of the season, and the relegation and the cup could also be completed by then. (dpa)
After the postponement of the international football matches scheduled for June, the German national team could exceptionally do so in a fall period in autumn play three instead of two games. At Uefa, there are corresponding thinking models because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic . In September, October and November, a total of eight games could be played.
The three national game windows in autumn are actually exhausted with the six match days of the Nations League. However, the playoff games postponed due to the corona virus must be made up as soon as possible to determine the last four EM participants. These were originally supposed to be held at the end of March and were initially postponed to June . National coach Joachim Löw is also waiting for the third German group opponent alongside world champion France and European champion Portugal. UEFA hosted the European Championship in the summer 2021 relocated.
After a video conference with the general secretaries of their 55 Member associations decided to postpone all international matches that should have taken place in June “until further notice”. There was consensus not to delete the games without replacement . (dpa)
Football professionals could be tested every three days
According to an MDR report, the professionals should a resumption of play in the soccer Bundesliga every three days for a possible infection with the corona virus. If the result is positive, not all players on the team should be sent to quarantine, only the infected one. In addition, the teams should have to play a game if they 13 field players and two goalkeepers are available .
The virologist Ulf Dittmer sees problems. “We are pretty much at the limit of laboratory capacity in Germany,” said the head of virology at the University Medical Center in Essen. “I don't know which laboratory will then be available to test healthy Bundesliga professionals , although we find these tests to be difficult sick people need. “(dpa)
Fifa wants to raise age limit for Olympia
The FIFA World Cup wants the age limit for the men's tournament at the 2021 postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo due to the coronavirus pandemic . A working group recommended keeping the rule that players who played on or after January 1 1997 were born, are entitled to use. FIFA announced this on Friday.
This means that players who opt for the planned U 23 – tournament in the year 2020 qualify, aged 24 years may still play in Japan next year. The associations from South Korea and Australia had previously requested this. The 16 qualified teams – including Germany – can also continue to offer three older players. (dpa)