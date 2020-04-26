Does the state overwhelm itself – and its citizens?

Some have been giddy for weeks. Others see the numbers more calmly. But they are impressive: what the federal government and the federal states have called for to cushion the economic consequences of the corona crisis is a huge sum: 1.2 trillion euros. This is how much all federal measures together, which were decided in March and April.

That is more than a third of the economic output that can be expected this year. One cannot therefore accuse the Federal Government of planning too hesitantly into this new global economic crisis. From the beginning, the motto was to pad rather than spill. But has she possibly done too much of a good thing? Does the state overwhelm itself?

Debate in the coalition

The coalition begins one to talk about. Union parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus says: “I'm getting a little bit scared of how much money we spend on coping with the crisis, because the whole thing also pays for something afterwards The measures should not get out of hand.

In contrast, emphasizes Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) , the government has “the matter” under control. He tries to dampen a swelling of nervousness in the face of the huge sums of money, not least by pointing out how solid Germany is in budgetary terms. “Definitely yes,” he replies to the question of whether Germany can afford it.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple-Geräteherunterladen können undhier für Android-Geräte.]

The Federal Republic is in this crisis with one more moderate debt from 60 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP) . Scholz temporarily assumes that at the end 75 will be percent – less than in the financial crisis a good ten years ago. But this can also be wrong.

A minus of seven percent?

Nobody knows how bad this economic crisis will really be. So far, the government has assumed a slump of more than five percent of GDP. Economic Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU) will present the government's spring projection next Wednesday. It looks like it is worse. Apparently, Berlin is approaching the IMF's estimates, which recently predicted a seven percent slump.

The fall of two mood indices this week, first from the ZEW in Mannheim and then from the Munich Ifo Institute, points in the same direction. How it will actually look at the end of the year, however, is difficult to assess – it can turn out to be more mild, but it can also get worse. Because Germany as an export nation is heavily dependent on global development.

Background information on the corona virus

How do Covid die – 19 – patients really? A Swiss researcher gives hope in the fight against the pandemic

A Swiss researcher gives hope in the fight against the pandemic Sweden in the Corona crisis: The high price of the special route

Make mouthguard yourself: Instructions for making a respirator

hurdles at the Corona -Vaccine: The prospect of immune protection against Covid – 19 are vague

Track the event for the corona virus in Berlin in a separate live blog

The problems of many companies started in March not so much because of the early lockdown , but because of the lack of goods flows from China – whether with the car manufacturers or in the healthcare sector. The German export industry will also feel the global consequences of the pandemic at least throughout the year 2021 what will further dampen economic performance. This was similar to 2008 – similarly, however, at that time it also became clear that the Federal Republic was moving faster returned to normalcy than other industrialized countries. The government is now back on it.

Huge guarantees

The big core of the giant Support programs are the unlimited guarantees that the federal government gives companies to obtain liquidity. For this, the general guarantee framework of the federal government has been doubled to around one trillion euros.

The Economic Stabilization Fund was launched for more specific programs, initially with a volume of 600 billion euros is equipped: 400 Billions for guarantees, 100 Billions to refinance existing programs of the Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KfW) and again 100 Billions for direct government participation, if that should be necessary – also to prevent the buy-out of German companies.

How many loans are canceled?

The lending runs through the house banks, the guarantee commitments of the federal government through the KfW are mostly capped – between 500 000 euros for small businesses up to a billion euros for corporations. The real risk for the federal government lies in the high exemption of the banks – they only have to pay ten to twenty percent if a loan should fail, and the federal government has even given a one hundred percent state guarantee for medium-sized businesses.

The corporate rescue is also a bank stabilization program. It is unclear how high the loan defaults will be. But Scholz is expecting a few billion.

Extensive supplementary budget

It becomes much more concrete with the supplementary budget for 2020 . It includes 156 billion euros in additional expenses the government will fund it all through debt. Here too the motto was: First of all, building a very large frame, then you can see further.

So Scholz has a blank check from the Bundestag – in household German: a global additional edition – issue over 55 billions of euros to let. The second big item was that 50 – Billions package for the subsidies to small businesses and solo self-employed, which are distributed across the countries (with their additional programs).

In addition, Scholz must because of the tax losses compensate for the slump in the economy. 33, 5 He originally estimated billions of euros there, but that will soon be waste. If the government announces a stronger drop in GDP, the lower revenue that can be calculated will be greater.

Value added tax cut for gastronomy

In addition, the coalition decided this week to lower the value added tax for the catering trade (that could cost it four billion euros) and to simplify the loss calculation for small and medium-sized enterprises (a volume of five Billion euro). In this respect, the tax estimate is likely to result in more severe losses in May.

It is quite possible that the expected tax shortfall in the federal government alone is more likely at 60 billion will be or even higher. The previous forecast of a general government deficit of 7, 25 percent for 2020 the government can also do that collect. It will be higher.

A first balance

The first figures on the course of the aid programs, which are not yet a real interim balance, have become known in the past few days. The 55 – billion Blank check was previously used to provide health minister Jens Spahn (CDU) with additional 10 to equip 8 billion euros for the purchase of medical protective equipment and respirators. In addition, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD) received 300 million euros for Humanitarian aid measures to fight pandemics.

From the subsidy program for small businesses in the amount of 50 billion euros, almost 1.7 million applications have been approved with a total of about nine billion euros. Although these grants are non-refundable, they are considered income that must be stated in the tax return next year.

[Die Coronavirus-Krise ist auch für die Politik eine historische Herausforderung. Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe.Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

For the loan program the KfW has been good so far 13 000 applications that together have a volume of 26 make up billions of euros. According to the Ministry of Finance, about a third of this amount has been approved. The possibility for companies to delay tax payments has so far led to defaults of 200 million euros managed. But that doesn't mean much, because the consequences of the economic lockdown will only really become apparent in the course of the second quarter.

What is still missing

An important factor in the big trillion game is not yet quantifiable, although Altmaier and Scholz have already announced it have: The government wants to launch a huge stimulus package as soon as it is reasonably clear how much the corona virus and its consequences have affected the economy. It is likely to be in the double-digit billion range and is financed through debt. The debt brake in the Basic Law allows that.

The new debt in the supplementary budget in the amount of 156 Two-thirds of a billion euros was made possible by the emergency clause and one-third by the mechanism that in the event of an economic downturn, additional debts even without pulling the exception rule possible are. The economic and emergency clause can presumably also be in the budget for 2021 in which the economic program will be put

A second billion-dollar program is likely to be added: The federal and state governments will have to help the municipalities, because they are involved in the tax losses, their debt options but are limited. A “high double-digit billion amount” will be missing this year, says Gerd Landsberg, General Manager of the Association of Cities and Municipalities .

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz believes he has everything under control. Photo: Michael Kappeler / dpa

Impact on future budgets

And how about paying the bill? How much will future households be burdened? Do social benefits need to be cut, defense spending cut, educational programs reduced, taxes raised? Are future generations' debts like lead on their shoulders?

At least some of them will soon be budget-relevant – those 100 billion euros that the federal government has planned using the emergency clause of the debt brake. Should the government make full use of this authorization, these loans – which is part of the debt brake – must be repaid. It has already been decided to 20 years from 2023 to do.

[Die Coronavirus-Krise ist auch für die Politik eine historische Herausforderung. Jeden Morgen informieren wir Sie, liebe Leserinnen und Leser, in unserer Morgenlage über die politischen Entscheidungen, Nachrichten und Hintergründe.Zur kostenlosen Anmeldung geht es hier.]

That would be a good five billion euros a year, because the interest on the borrowed money should be low. The finance minister has just started running federal bonds for 100 Topped up billions of euros so that he can maneuver flexibly here. That would be a good percentage of the annual budget.

Expensive but affordable

Die 50 billion euros Credit approvals in the supplementary budget – which are economically permissible – can be left out by Scholz – like almost all debts that the state incurs. If the economy grows again, the debt burden will decrease in relation to GDP. So the rate fell after the financial crisis without repayment of more than 80 to just below 60 Percent.

Even if the federal government would now have to take up twice as much debt as in the supplementary budget, for example if guaranteed loans failed massively or the economic stimulus program were larger, it would remain one Total that would be a limited household burden stretched over decades. Corona is undoubtedly a financial risk – very expensive, but affordable for now.