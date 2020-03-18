does-it-break-or-hold?-the-clinic-system-is-facing-its-toughest-test

One can be surprised. While people go into quarantine if they have been shown to have had long-term contact with a Sars CoV-2 infected, this no longer applies in hospitals. The association of university hospitals had already criticized in early March that this quarantine was not practicable.

Otherwise, entire departments would have to close and the care of seriously ill patients could no longer be guaranteed. “Basically, this affects all houses,” says Michael Albrecht, chairman of the Association of University Hospitals in Germany. The University Hospital Aachen, the Charité and medical practices in the particularly affected district of Heinsberg had just started.

In Wuhan were 14 makeshift clinics and 50. 000 additional doctors needed to curb the rush of patients, both the Covid – 19 – to cope with infected as well as all those with other diseases. The German hospital system now also needs this elasticity. But it is not aimed at that. On the contrary, it has been geared towards economic efficiency in recent decades.

Nobody knows how many Covid – 19 – Patients who have to reckon clinics

It cannot be ruled out that hospitals will no longer have any emergency patients in the coming weeks – such as grandma with a stroke, the complicated broken leg – more can record because they are full of Covid – 19 – sick. In Italy's clinics, “triage” now applies – doctors are forced to choose which patients they can still treat (read more about “triage” here).

School closings, assembly bans, concert cancellations – all these cuts in normal life serve only one purpose: to avoid such a humanitarian catastrophe.

According to the experiences in China and Italy, doctors in this country know what they could face: Covid – 19 runs in about one in five patients in a way that he or she needs medical treatment. This can be an oxygen mask to ensure adequate care in the event of shortness of breath, or artificial ventilation. For example, six out of eighteen patients in Singapore needed oxygen. Experience has shown that patients with uncomplicated pneumonia are usually in an intensive care unit for two or three weeks, says Albrecht. More complicated courses, which are rarer, take longer.

When the majority of the Covid – 19 – patients will emerge in German clinics is open, as is the total number. Because the number of people actually infected is unclear in this country, because only very selected people – primarily those who come from risk areas – are tested.

Add to that the symptoms of Covid – 19 are unspecific. “The number of unreported cases in this country is considerable,” says Albrecht. And it now creates uncertainty for the healthcare system. “We don't know exactly how big the wave that we have to adjust to will be.”

More intensive care beds than anywhere else

The good news is that Germany has many intensive care beds in international comparison: 28. 000. Two and a half times as many as Italy. Only these beds are usually occupied to about 80 percent, says health economist Bernd Mühlbauer from the Westfälische Hochschule Gelsenkirchen.

Mühlbauer warned early about the fragility of the German hospital system. An expansion requires approval and funding from the federal states. In the short term, it might be possible to set up containers for intensive care beds, similar to renovation measures.

The Charité is even planning a makeshift clinic with 1000 beds on the exhibition grounds. And Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn promised a bonus for an additional intensive care bed. Departments that do not otherwise practice intensive care medicine can use this equipment to equip and rededicate beds.

“We are going to split into three parts Intensive care on – light, medium and severe cases, ”says Albrecht. “But the challenge is that we have to put the patient in the right bed right from the start.” To do this, one has to stand together loyally and in a coordinated manner in the crisis: “The tumor patient should not lie in the intensive care bed with the respirator while the respiratory patient 100 Kilometers away ended up in bed without a ventilator. Then the wrong people are in the wrong place. The distribution of patients is the key. ”

A challenge if you realize that the ambulance has so far simply taken the sick to the nearest hospital.

The even bigger problem: beds alone are not enough. It takes staff to take care of sick people who need ventilation – and that is already too scarce in normal operation. The German Hospital Institute calculated that 17. 000 Nurses, also in intensive care units, are missing.

“For this reason, intensive care beds have already been blocked in the past,” says Albrecht. “Hospitals have opted out of emergency care on a daily basis.” In Germany, on average 13 patients come one nurse, in the Netherlands only seven. That was before Covid – 19.

Health Minister Spahn has In the first step, the lower personnel limits are suspended until further notice. This means that a caregiver can now look after more patients than before. In addition, clinics should fall back on medical students and retired doctors.

In addition, reservists and emergency paramedics should step in at the Bundeswehr hospitals. “We have already registered the approximately 2000 medical students at our campus of the Dresden University Hospital,” said Albrecht. “We are already using about a hundred.”

The relaxation of the quarantine requirements for medical personnel should also improve the personnel situation. “But there is a great danger in that,” says Mühlbauer. Although they should be tested regularly, the risk of infection for doctors and nurses increases.

Until an infection is recognized, there is a risk of catching colleagues and patients. “If the hospital has its own laboratory capacity – which we are currently expanding – it will take six to seven hours until the findings are there,” said Albrecht.

Operations are postponed

The risk of infection also increases due to the lack of protective masks and suits. In a clinic chain, instructions were given to use it several times during the shift in order to reduce consumption. This is possible under certain circumstances – same carrier, dry storage in the air – and safe according to the technical rules. Usually, however, every mask would have to be disposed of after each contact with an infected person.

Meanwhile, one is currently turning another screw in the healthcare system, as Italy's clinics did about three weeks ago. Patients who come to a planned operation have to wait indefinitely. The new hip, the new knee, the uterus removal – these surgeries no longer exist. That creates capacity. On the one hand.

On the other hand, it jeopardizes the profitability of the clinics, which rely on the interventions to write in the black. Otherwise, operating theaters are densely populated in order to achieve maximum remuneration. 90 Percentage of all chief physician contracts in local hospitals provide bonuses if the surgical targets are met.

Can such a system on masses of Covid – 19 – switching patients who are comparatively less lucrative? “The health insurance companies would have to send a signal that for Covid – 19 patients a slightly higher flat rate per case can be billed , also for protective equipment, ”says Mühlbauer. “But they all keep silent. It's unbearable. ”

Prepare for emergencies

Politically, it would need a clear signal that Covid- 19 – Patients are of course also entitled to empty beds for private patients. Albrecht defends the doctors: “The loyalty to coping with the crisis is great at the moment, but if smaller houses do not generate income from elective interventions, they can have liquidity problems in a short time, which can mean two weeks.”

Federal Minister of Health Spahn holds out the prospect of financial compensation for the clinics, but it is completely open as to whether that will be enough. “There is a lack of foresight and thinking,” complains Mühlbauer. “The health system serves the general interest. It should always be prepared for such cases. “

However the clinics will deal with the “flood of emergency patients”, Albrecht says that there will definitely be no time for “patients and relatives after theirs Wish to question ”. A doctor from a German clinic who wants to remain anonymous therefore advocates “Advanced Care Planning”.

Patients should determine in advance in an emergency directive whether they want to go to the hospital at all or only want soothing therapy, and whether they only want intensive care or maximum care, i.e. ventilation, in the hospital.

“We know that, if the patient is ventilated for more than ten days, older people in particular may face death or severe disabilities after prolonged painful intensive therapy,” said the doctor. Such decrees would already be circulating and it is best to carry the very elderly with you if they have been tested positive.

“If we introduce this in a timely manner, we can avoid the terrible age discrimination like in Italy, which otherwise we are most likely to face.”