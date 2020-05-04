does-fc-barcelona-gamble-away-its-magic?

It's hard to be a Barça fan at this time. Not only because of the coronavirus crisis, even if it makes the misery of FC Barcelona even more painful. Lionel Messi just dribbles in the hallway for Instagram with a toilet paper roll, there is currently nothing more to laugh about for the worldwide Barça community. The traditional and proud nickname “Culer” for the Barça fan, “Ass” in German, now describes a sarcastic state of mind. Or even a depressed one.

The football club claiming to be the best in the world has been shaken by intrigues, power struggles and mismanagement for months. It is therefore not surprising that the team has often played lead this season. Is Barça threatening to slip into mediocrity, like the once great Milan or Arsenal? Still, it seems that He stands against it, the greatest soccer dwarf in the world, His Holiness Lionel Messi. And so a special anniversary for this club was celebrated these days. His first goal for Barça – scored on May 1st 2005 before 15 years.

Also He is getting old, in June it stands 33. Birthday on, for fans no reason to celebrate at all. It is all the worse how in association with He is dealt with. If anything shows the crisis of FC Barcelona, ​​then it is the actually unimaginable attempt to bully him . As if a world religion dared to jostle their god.

The scandal is also called “Barça Gate” in Barcelona, ​​which is nothing less than the comparison with the Watergate Affair that once cost US President Richard Nixon the office. In February it came out that the association with an agency called “13 Ventures ”had cooperated, which was badly talked about on Messi social media. It was claimed that the Argentine would hide his contract extension to destabilize the club.

The bullying also hit other heroes like former Barça coach Pep Guardiola – “he can win as little driving as a Champions League without Messi ”- and defender Gerard Piqué. Why the agency did this remains nebulous. Allegedly, she got a million euros for her goings-on. Did club president Josep Bartomeu want to pass the crisis in which Barça is on to others?

How much Messi was hit was shown by an unimaginable reaction: he gave an interview. “It's a really strange thing for me,” Messi told the sports newspaper “Mundo Deportivo”. He publicly questioned what Barça President Bartomeu had said to him, Piqué and two other players. Namely that he had nothing to do with the bullying attacks.

Messi had doubts about it. That was also incredible. Never before had he rebelled publicly against the top of the club for which he had been 14. Year of life plays. Barça fans held their breath. ER won't go in summer if he could change free of charge. The thought was suppressed. But Messi remains restless.

In March he complained about rumors that had apparently been circulated by the club were. According to this, Messi and the other players in the first team had only due to the coronavirus crisis 30 want to forego percent of their salary. Instead of more than 70 as it ultimately is in the negotiations between the players and the top of the club has been agreed.

“It is no surprise that there are people inside the club who take a close look at us and try to put us under pressure to do something that we have always had in mind that we would do, ”Messi said on Instagram. At the beginning of April, the all-clear came, albeit grumbling. Messi said, again via Instagram, that the rumors that he would switch to Inter Milan were a lie. The Barça fans could breathe a sigh of relief. For the moment.

Round and colorful: FC Barcelona plans to sell the naming rights for Camp Nou. Photo: Pau Barrena / AFP

The club crisis is by no means over. On April 9, two Vice Presidents and four other members of the Board resigned, primarily due to Barça Gate. It was also obviously a protest against the increasingly unpopular President Bartomeu. A resigning vice accused him of having known about the bullying against Messi, Guardiola and Piqué. Bartomeu denies and does not want to resign. Barça remains stressed. And that during the coronavirus crisis.

It would actually give you time to think. Why doesn't the club manage to initiate the overdue generation change in the team? Why is it not possible to save a mega-talent like Ousmane Dembélé from constant injuries? Why doesn't Antoine Griezmann manage to overcome his peat lull? Reminder: Dembélé and Griezmann both together cost far more than 200 million euros.

And it seems embarrassing that Barça had to buy a striker quickly in February because Luis Suárez was also injured. Thanks to an exception rule by the Spanish association, the club was able to tear away the Danes Martin Braithwaite from the relegation-threatened first division club CD Leganés beyond the transfer period. Leganés should be delivered without the half-dangerous Braithwaite, should the season be played to the end.

Such stories scratch the Barça image of being “més que un club” , more than one of the soulless commercial machines like Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City. But a change, a departure back to the golden days when Pep Guardiola and the team with the magical trio Messi, Iniesta and Xavi as a whole 14 won titles, including twice the handle of the Champions League, is not in sight at first. The club fired ingenuous trainer Ernesto Valverde in January and hired Quique Setién, who had previously been knocked out by mediocre first division Betis Sevilla.

New face: Quique Setien is now the head coach at FC Barcelona. Photo: Imago

Recently was also announced, the rights to the stadium name Camp Nou are to be sold to a sponsor. The money hoped for is supposed to be used to support research projects against the corona virus. Barça fans suspect that the holy name Camp Nou will be sold sooner or later, so that the club will receive the astronomical salaries for him, the other stars and the modernization of the dilapidated stadium, which should cost several hundred million euros.

No bright spot, nowhere? But. The first: Marc-André ter Stegen. It is largely thanks to the cool blonde from Mönchengladbach, called “Messi with gloves” because of his mad parades, that Barça is in first place in the league table and is still represented in the Champions League. However, negotiations for an extension of his 2022 contract have stalled. The official reason is the coronavirus crisis. But it should also be about salary.

bright spot two is Ansu Fati, 17 Year old. Right on the first mission, he was still 16, Fati dribbled carefree. He soon scored the first gates and fell into Messi's arms. The lively boy comes from the legendary Barça youth academy La Masia, there were once Messi, Iniesta, Xavi, Piqué.

Ansu is currently the only person who embodies the old Barça virtue, to rely on their own offspring rather than to buy expensive worldwide. Ansu stands for the future of “més que un club”. Until then, there are rumors that Borussia Dortmund might be buying.