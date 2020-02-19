does-fasting-make-you-younger?

It is approaching Ash Wednesday. Then begins the period in which the Christian West traditionally reduces food intake. But variants of fasting belong to almost every culture, every religion.

At the moment, certain variants are becoming increasingly popular. This usually has little to do with God, religion and spiritual self-mortification. Rather, doing without should help you lose weight, work against all sorts of illnesses, or prevent them from occurring. It should make people healthier and fitter overall, possibly even extend their lives. But what do you really know about the healing power of fasting and what not? An overview.

What was the point of fasting in the past?

Fasting specifications have been handed down from ancient Egypt, such as the prescribed waiving of fish during the spawning season in the Nile. According to anthropologists, Christian Lent, in which no meat should be eaten religiously in the 40 days before Easter above all the sense to preserve the livestock. At the end of winter, other supplies were often depleted, but the cattle remained as a store of calories. It was important to protect them with foresight.

About the sows were pregnant during this time. The guaranteed protein supply for the year – when the farmer fed and let them live. However, these pragmatic reasons are certainly not the only ones. Almost every religion and almost every region of the world knows certain fasting practices.

And it is at least conceivable that these were a kind of early “public health” measure, because people had accumulated experience over centuries and millennia about the health-promoting effects of fasting.

Are there “fasting” in nature?

In very many animal species, hunger phases occur more or less long again or again or regularly. For example, predators do not always make prey when they are hungry.

Herbivores can also become scarce in times of drought.

Animals that hibernate have genetically programmed very long periods of fasting into their behavioral repertoire and metabolism.

Even with the ancestors of today's people, food excess and lack of food often alternated. Those who could best endure the latter, and who ultimately managed to get food again, even with some of their last reserves, were the most likely to survive, to reproduce and to pass on their genes.

It is probably due to this evolutionary legacy that we humans are able to give up food for longer periods of time voluntarily and without harm.

Today's fasters regularly report how positive, mentally clear and focused – but also physically efficient – they are on days without food. That also makes sense evolutionarily. Because exactly in the hunger phases it was important to be optimally able to get food again.

So when a Silicon Valley CEO like Twitter boss Jack Dorsey talks about his feelings and clear thoughts about his zero calorie orientation today, he is basically a biochemical representation of a hungry man, ready for anything Hunters in the savannah world of our ancestors.

How can the current renaissance of various fasting practices be explained?

There are probably many reasons why more and more people seem to be interested in fasting. Abandonment in the face of the ubiquitous abundance – at least in countries where nobody has to go hungry involuntarily – should play a role, as should the search for spiritual fulfillment even without a specific religious doctrine.

Many see fasting because avoiding calories is simply a relatively straightforward way to lose weight. The growing number of reports that temporarily refraining from eating could be healthy and even prolong life are probably the most important factors.

What happens in the body when fasting?

After long hours without food, the body stops working Energy metabolism around. He no longer uses glucose from food carbohydrates, but converts fats in the liver into so-called ketones. They can supply almost all body cells with energy. In addition, molecules are released that protect cells, because the lack of food puts those cells under stress.

An important factor is that – precisely because no sugar gets into the blood through the intestine – no insulin is released , In this state, the body can break down and digest better damaged cells. Genetics are also repaired. Many researchers consider these stress defense reactions, also called hormesis, to be the real reason why fasting seems to have positive health effects.

What types of fasting are there?

The classic omission of meat, which has gained new importance in view of vegan movement and climate protection, is now accompanied by numerous other variants. This includes cures lasting several days or weeks with almost no calorie intake. These are also offered by certain special facilities and are usually accompanied by other applications such as the administration of laxatives and liver wraps as well as adapted exercise programs.

But for them you usually have to get out of everyday life completely. The religiously based variants include the Muslims' refraining from eating and drinking during the day during Ramadan. Basically, this is a form of what is currently known as interval fasting, which is very popular in secular terms. This means the regular alternation of longer periods than usual between meals, in which food intake is avoided, with those in which it is permitted.

Why is interval fasting so popular at the moment?

There are many different types of interval fasting. In the one known as “5: 2”, a week has five days of normal food intake and two with very limited calorie intake. Another version means not eating anything once or several times a week all day.

This amounts to approximately 36 – hourly fasting periods, since the evening without dinner even a night. With 16: 8-Fasting, the daily time window in which you can eat is limited to around six to eight hours. All these varieties are popular, among other things, because – unlike the many day-long cures mentioned – they are relatively suitable for everyday use.

The body can also change its metabolism better if the last fasting phase was not long ago is. Then he still has the necessary enzymes and activated genes at his disposal.

The fact that interval fasting is propagated by celebrities also plays a role. In addition, positive reports from science have been piling up in recent years. A recent review in the New England Journal of Medicine, the world's most highly respected medical research journal, concludes that interval fasting has many health benefits and could even extend life.

What are the scientific indications of health-promoting effects?

“Heal a little pain sooner by fasting than by medication” already in the Hippocratic writings. However, fasting is now believed to have far greater potential by some medical professionals and epidemiologists. It is said to prevent practically all major common diseases and can also help to get them under control when they have already broken out.

In fact, there are very clear indications from numerous studies with experimental animals that these experimental animals, if they were forced to do intermittent fasting, they became less sick than those who ate normally. Even tumors did not grow or grew less.

But experimental animals are not human. The scientific data available from studies with humans at least show that overweight people lose weight, that it can have a mentally positive effect – and that numerous blood values ​​change in a way that is at least considered to be beneficial to health. These include insulin, blood lipids, cholesterol and some anti-inflammatory substances. There are also studies in which older people have been shown to have improved ability to remember terms.

The study participants were only allowed to everyone something to eat the second day. Photo: Getty Images

What are the indications of “rejuvenating” and life-prolonging effects?

There has been a long discussion about whether there will be permanent less Eating is healthy and extends life. This is undisputed in worms, even in mice.

People have had impressive individual reports for centuries. Worth mentioning here are the writings of a man named Luigi Cornaro, who 15. and 16. Century lived in Padua. After quite full-fledged youth, at the age of 35 his doctors had predicted that he would die soon. Cornaro then went on a strict diet. He was 100 or even 102, and enjoyed good health almost until the end.

It is a beautiful story, which becomes even more beautiful when you know that three glasses of red wine were allowed every day. But neither in Cornaro's time nor today have there been studies with people who would make such anecdotes secure knowledge.

Much of what is known about fasting fits plausibly into the arguments of those who consider it See fountain of youth: Processes are promoted that dispose of cell waste and promote genetic repair. Molecules are created that neutralize free radicals. Growth factors are increasingly being formed which, among other things, ensure that brain cells grow and close connections. And much more.

But whether all of this makes a fasting boy a Cornaro, or Cornaro, above all, good genes and happiness his health beyond 100 owed, nobody knows. Because such studies would be very time-consuming and complex, it will remain so for the time being. Because one would have to accompany a lot of people very intensively from their youth until their possible late death and document in detail what and how much they eat and which other factors may also play a role.

Are there other advantages?

Sociologists and psychologists see positive aspects above all in the conscious engagement with their own bodies, but also with issues such as abundance and hunger in the modern world. It is indisputable that not eating whole meals and preparing them – unless you have to cook for the children or other relatives anyway – frees up time resources.

What do they say? Critics?

For conventionally trained medical professionals, giving up food for a long time was considered fundamentally unhealthy. The arguments for this were not particularly complex, but boiled down to one thing in particular: Those who do not eat for more than a few hours develop a “catabolic metabolism”. This means that body substance is broken down, and here not only fat, but also protein from the muscles.

Catabolic metabolic states lead to death in the long term, and they are characteristic of some serious diseases, advanced cancer approximately. Even in the short term, toxins can be released and a general weakening. The aforementioned study results and findings on metabolism and biochemistry have had many medical doctors correct this view.

Currently, the main criticisms are that there are many studies that only focus on body weight, Blood sugar, blood lipids and the like goes. The Heidelberg diabetologist Peter Paul Nawroth calls such values ​​“surrogate parameters”. Because they say nothing about whether people who fast regularly are really better off than those who don't, whether these people are really less sick, less likely to have a heart attack or diabetes complications, or to be spared from dementia.

So far, there is simply “no data”, says Nawroth. Nutritionists also believe that there are still many open questions. In addition, most of the studies that tested fasting variants on humans only lasted for a few months. In the long term, there is not even good data for those “surrogate parameters”. In practical terms, the previous studies also show that it is not necessarily easy to keep up such a nutritional routine.

In a recent study, interval fasting worked at least as well as the Mediterranean, which is also considered to be beneficial for health. Diet with lots of vegetables, vegetable oils and fish.

Who should avoid fasting?

Studies have so far had no negative effects on otherwise healthy people can also be demonstrated in the course of strict interval fasting.

One of the most controversial fasting variants is the “Breuss cure”, which is recommended by cancer advocates by some advocates of so-called alternative healing methods. It consists of 42 days without solid food and a little vegetable stock every day and is said to starve the tumor. She often does, at least reports of shrinking tumors.

But what also shrinks is the patient's other physical substance and the strength of their immune system. And when they eat again, the tumor is still there and often returns to the emaciated body with lethal force.

Studies in diabetics did improve blood values ​​significantly in studies. However, because of possible complications, they should only fast under medical supervision.

Fasting generally seems to be disadvantageous for children, they are growing and have little reserves.

Culturally traditional fasting practices seem to reflect this finding. In Ramadan, for example, unlike adults, no child actually has to do without food and drinks throughout the day before puberty. If this does happen, it will be due to religious zeal.

Pregnant women should under no circumstances fast. If they do, low birth weight and damage to the child can result. Experts also see the potential for danger from fasting in people who are or could be prone to eating disorders.