does-“cytotec”-cause-serious-side-effects-at-birth?

In Germany, obstetricians use a medication to induce labor, which is not approved for obstetrics and in individual cases can lead to serious complications for the mother and child – including the death of babies. The report “Süddeutsche Zeitung” and “Bayerischer Rundfunk”.

The German Society for Gynecology and Obstetrics (DGGG) confirmed to the German Press Agency that risks are known if the drug Cytotec is prescribed outside of the use approved by the drug authorities. However, the application is recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Cytotec, or the active ingredient misoprostol, is approved in Germany as a stomach drug. As part of their freedom of therapy, doctors can also use the pill to stimulate contractions if this seems appropriate to them and a pregnant woman has previously consented. According to media reports, according to a previously unpublished survey by the University of Lübeck, around half of the German clinics use Cytotec.

In individual cases, severe brain damage has occurred due to the child's lack of oxygen. In rare cases, the womb of the women was torn. According to expert reports, case reports and court rulings, several babies in Germany and France had died.

The Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) clearly preferred the use of approved drugs in accordance with the respective approval conditions, spokesman Maik Pommer said German press agency. This is because there are data on efficacy and tolerability. This is often not the case in other applications. However, the authority cannot prohibit the use of the product in obstetrics due to the freedom of treatment of doctors.

At least 74 suspicious activity reports

The doubts about Cytotec are not new. At the European level, an update of the technical information was recommended with the participation of the BfArM. A uterine rupture was reported several times during an assessment procedure, which occurred in all cases for applications outside of the approval. According to the “Süddeutscher Zeitung” and the Bavarian Radio, the US drug agency has been warning the FDA for years before using the tablets to induce labor because of fatalities.

The BfArM had until the end of October 2019 overall 74 reports of suspected adverse drug effects related to Cytotec at induction, Pommer said. Among them is a death: A newborn died four days after birth from a pulmonary hemorrhage. The mother had received Cytotec and another preparation (Misodel) for induction of labor.

For health professionals, however, there is no obligation to report such deaths in accordance with the provisions of the Medicines Act. The numbers could also be higher than the BfArM is aware of. According to the German Society for Gynecology and Obstetrics, there are alternatives to Cytotec. (AP)