doctor-is-said-to-have-abused-109-adolescents

A 57 year old doctor has been charged in Austria with alleged abuse of 109 children and adolescents. As the public prosecutor's office in Wels announced on Monday, 40 of his patients should not have been 14 years old. In addition to the “sometimes serious sexual abuse”, the 57 year old urologist is accused of inciting people to shoot porn videos of minors. He is said to have taken a pornographic photo of an eight-year-old. He is also said to have provided children and young people with cannabis. According to an expert opinion, at least three of his victims suffered “serious consequential damage”.

According to the public prosecutor, the doctor was diagnosed with pedophilia “that has reached the degree of a serious mental disorder”. The man faces up to 15 years in prison. “Due to the prognosis that the accused could again commit criminal acts with serious consequences, in addition to the conviction, he was requested to be placed in an institution,” said the public prosecutor.

The first acts should be Man have already committed in the year 2000. Some incidents are said to have occurred outside of practice, Egypt being cited as the scene of the crime. The 57 year old was arrested in January 2019. The doctor was blown up by a victim's report. The investigators then searched the patient register and found other victims. (AP)