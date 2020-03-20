do-i-still-have-to-pay-for-the-holiday-home?

Usually Lydia Sommer would be busy renting out accommodation during this time. The Easter holidays are just around the corner. “For Sylt, this is the first major rush in the year,” says the agency manager. 190 The entrepreneur looks after holiday apartments – for private landlords on the island. But since Thursday Sylt has been closed to tourists.

All holidaymakers had to leave, no holidaymaker can now travel. The holiday lock applies at least until 19. April and thus for the entire Berlin Easter holidays. Sommer, who does not want to read her real name in the newspaper with a view to her business partners, is rented out instead of rented out. She cancels bookings, pays her money back to guests. For the good 15 000 Islanders it is a heavy blow. “90 percent live here from tourism,” says Sommer.

Tourists, no thanks

The situation in Sylt is currently the same throughout Germany. To combat the corona virus, all of Germany is a tourist restricted area.

All states have decreed that hotels, guest houses, campsites or holiday apartments may not be rented to tourists. Fines of up to 25. 000 Euros or even imprisonment of up to five years threaten hosts who do not abide by the rules. In most federal states, these restrictions apply until 18. or 19. April, extensions are possible. Right from the start, Bremen has decided not to limit the measures, here they apply indefinitely.

The great emptiness: No holidaymaker has been on Sylt since Thursday. Photo: imago / Westend 61

I am not allowed to come, do I still have to pay?

Vacation in your own country is popular, even over the Easter holidays. Many people, especially families, have booked holiday apartments or houses on the Frisian Islands, on Usedom, Rügen or in the Black Forest. In most cases they have paid a deposit, some have already paid the full amount. And now?

The legal situation is clear for consumer protection groups: “Holiday apartments, hotels or holiday homes can be canceled free of charge”, says Eva Klaar from the Berlin Consumer Center. “If the authorities prohibit tourists from arriving, you have the right to get your money back.”

Vouchers instead of money?

The travel and hospitality industries are badly hit by the Covid – 19 epidemic . That is why some landlords try to make other, individual agreements with their guests.

They offer vouchers that customers can redeem when booking later, or they try to find a new date for the trip. Because many repayments at once cost liquidity and in the worst case even the existence.

The problem: Should the landlord go bankrupt later despite the customer's courtesy go, the voucher is not worth much. Klaus Müller, head of the Federal Association of Consumer Centers (VZBV), therefore advocates solidarity and pragmatism in the crisis, but calls on legislators to secure vouchers in the event of bankruptcy in order to protect consumers.

What about the holiday home in Denmark?

Not only Germany, Denmark is also a popular travel destination for German citizens. The borders are tight at the moment, Denmark wants to protect itself against the virus. The entry stop is valid until 13. April.

What does that mean for the holiday home that you booked for the Easter holidays Has?

Cross-border constellations are complicated. “The law of the country in which the holiday home is located generally applies,” emphasizes Julia Rehberg from the Hamburg Consumer Center. In most European countries there are no regulations with regard to costs that are as detailed as German law, the Berlin travel lawyer Roosbeh Karimi points out. “That makes a legal dispute in other countries – especially in minor matters – uneconomical, even if you get your rights,” says the lawyer.

And what should you do now? If the landlord offers a voucher or a free rebooking, you should accept that, Karimi advises.

Niebüll: Usually they are here Cars loaded onto the train to Sylt. Now vacationers are prohibited. Photo: dpa

Can I cancel the hotel abroad free of charge?

The European Consumer Center, which deals with cross-border consumer problems, recommends looking at the general terms and conditions for hotel bookings abroad.

In many EU countries, hoteliers themselves determine how they handle cancellations.

In Spain, on the other hand, it is legally possible to cancel a hotel room free of charge due to force majeure, in Italy and Austria one can rely on the loss of the contractual basis.

I'm traveling in May and should pay now. What now?

The situation is tricky even for people who want to go on vacation later, for example in May, but should already pay for the holiday home according to the contract.

From a legal point of view, the matter is clear: Since there are (still) no state restrictions for most of the federal states in May, you would have to pay. However, the customer bears a certain risk of bankruptcy if the landlord goes bankrupt in the meantime.

Travel lawyer Karimi advises travelers to speak to the landlord early and try to arrange a later payment date. If you do not do this and simply do not pay, you will be charged the full cancellation costs if private overnight stays are allowed again in May.

None there: There are currently no holiday guests in Ahlbeck on Usedom either. Photo: dpa

What about package tours?

The legal situation for the Easter holidays has been clear since Friday: The Federal Foreign Office has extended its worldwide travel warning until the end of April. That means: All package tours that should take place during the Easter holidays can be canceled free of charge. Vacation packages consist of two main tourist services, i.e. the overnight stays and the flight.

Vacation trips abroad that are planned and booked for Pentecost or the summer vacation, however, cannot currently be canceled without financial losses, warns the Hamburg consumer advice center.

On Sylt, agency boss Sommer is now hoping for better times. “Things really get going here in May and June,” she says. If the summer season also falls into the water, it gets down to business. For everyone on the island.