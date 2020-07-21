DNA Sequencing Electrophoresis Market Size Worth $4.2 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 6.2%

Brandessence Market Research is working on a new report title “DNA Sequencing Electrophoresis Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2025. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing spend on research & development and advancement in technologies driving the growth of DNA sequencing electrophoresis market.

DNA Sequencing Electrophoresis Market is valued at USD 2.38 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 4.2 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period.

Scope of DNA Sequencing Electrophoresis Market-

DNA sequencing electrophoresis are the technology to determining the order and precise sequence of nucleotides in chromosomes and separating the DNA fragments according to their size. DNA sequencing involves the technology which determines the order of all the four bases of nucleotides, including, guanine, thymine,adenine, and cytosine. DNA sequencing is the very effective way by which a protein or RNA is sequenced because of these feature this technology widely used in area of medicine,metagenomics, diagnosis of diseases, evolution biology,molecular biology, forensics, anthropology, and other sciences. electrophoresis is used to separate DNA or RNA fragments based on their size and charge. Electrophoresis involves running a current through a gel containing the molecules of interest.

DNA sequencing electrophoresis system provides better accuracy, low cost, high speed, and precise result from a small sample, this are the reason for more acceptance of this techniques over other techniquesfor the genome analysis. The method was first developed by Frederick Sanger in 1975, for the same he was awarded with Nobel Prize in chemistry in 1980 for his contributions to understanding DNA sequences, hence, it is often referred to as Sanger Sequencing.

DNA sequencing electrophoresis market report is segmented based on product, application, end users and by regional & country level. Based upon product, DNA sequencing electrophoresis market is classified into electrophoresis reagent, electrophoresis system and gel documentation systems, electrophoresis software. Based upon application, DNA sequencing electrophoresis market is classified into research, diagnostics, quality control & process validation. Based upon end user, DNA sequencing electrophoresis market is classified into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals and other end users.

The regions covered in this DNA sequencing electrophoresis market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market ofDNA sequencing electrophoresis is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, U.K., France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players DNA Sequencing Electrophoresis Market Reports-

DNA sequencing electrophoresismarket report covers prominent playerslike Thermo Fisher Scientific, Takara Bio,Bio-Rad Laboratories,Lonza Group Ltd., Merck Group, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, QIAGEN N.V., Harvard Bioscience, Shimadzu Corporation, Helena Laboratories, Sebia Group, C.B.S. Scientific Company, Inc., Teledyne Technologies, VWR International, and TBG Diagnostic Ltd. and among others.

Agilent Technologies Completes Acquisition of Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc.

News: On May21, 2018,Agilent Technologies,announced that it has completed the acquisition of Advanced Analytical Technologies,a provider of capillary electrophoresis-based solutions for fully automated analysis of a range of molecules for USD 250 million. Agilent Technologies is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. Company claims this acquisition will enhances Agilent’s existing expertise and technology base, and will enables to provide customers with a more comprehensive set of solutions for Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) workflows and other applications.

DNA Sequencing Electrophoresis Market Regional Analysis –

North America is dominating the DNA sequencing electrophoresismarket owing to presence of key players present in the regionfuelling the growth of DNA sequencing electrophoresis market. Additionally, favourable government initiatives have encouraging the regional market growth, increasing collaborative research with universities and companies boosting the growth of market. Above mentioned factors are expected to drive the North America over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR over forecast period due to rising due to heavily investment in the sector by the companies and developing the more infrastructure in the region. In addition, availability of skilled labour in the region and high adoption rate of DNA sequencing electrophoresis systems for biological research purposes expected to boost the growth of market over the forecast period.

Key Benefits for DNA Sequencing ElectrophoresisMarket Reports –

Global Market report covers in depth historical and forecast analysis.

Global Market research report provides detail information about Market Introduction, Market Summary, Global market Revenue (Revenue USD), Market Drivers, Market Restraints, Market opportunities, Competitive Analysis, Regional and Country Level.

Global Market report helps to identify opportunities in market place.

Global Market report covers extensive analysis of emerging trends and competitive landscape.

DNA Sequencing ElectrophoresisMarket Segmentation –

By Product

Electrophoresis Reagents Protein Electrophoresis Reagents Nucleic Acid Electrophoresis Reagents

Electrophoresis Systems Gel Electrophoresis Systems Capillary Electrophoresis

Gel Documentation Systems

Electrophoresis Software

By Application

Research

Diagnostics

Quality Control & Process Validation

By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals

Other End Users

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America S. Mexico Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

South America Brazil, Argentina Columbia

The Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



