djokovic,-federer-and-nadal-want-to-donate-money-to-other-professionals

While the German soccer League does not want to comment on the rejection of ghost games by ultra fans in the first and second leagues, the association “Fanszenen Deutschland” vehemently spoke out against continuing the season without spectators . “The resumption of football, also in the form of ghost games, is not justifiable in the current situation – least of all under the guise of social responsibility,” says a statement that was spread through fan organizations of clubs.

Further it says: “An early continuation of the season would be a mockery of the rest of society and especially all those who are in the coronavirus crisis really get involved in a societal way. Professional football has long been sick enough and should still be in quarantine. “ There should be no Lex Bundesliga .

The “Fanszenen Deutschland” are not represented in the ad hoc group Fan Institutions and Corona Virus Associations, which on Thursday again with representatives of the DFL and German Football Federation met in a booth. At the beginning of the week, “Pro Fans” with its many ultra fans no longer spoke out against games without spectators. “ The understanding of ghost games has largely prevailed in the scene . The games would not be as attractive as with a full hut – even in front of the TV. But many clubs have the water up to their necks, ”said spokesman Sig Zelt. (dpa)