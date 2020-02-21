dispute-over-the-gas-network-goes-into-the-next-round

Gasag chose an astonishingly reserved wording: “The legal situation will probably not get any clearer,” commented the company on the recent decision by the Senate tax authorities to reset the gas network concession procedure. The game almost starts again.

2014 the so-called awarding authority surprisingly had the concession to operate the gas network to the young, state-owned company Berlin Energie given. The former concessionaire Gasag was horrified and sued – so far successfully because the courts had doubts about the ability of Berlin Energie to bid. The then finance senator Ulrich Nussbaum (non-party) absolutely wanted to re-municipalize the gas network, which is why Berlin Energie was awarded the contract.

The procedure was proceeding

In April last year, the Cartel Senate of the Berlin Chamber of Justice dealt with the case without solving it: Berlin Energie may not get the license, but Gasag does not get it either. At the time, the presiding judge said that in order to find out the messed up situation, a new award procedure might be necessary. This is how it now happens: The Senate is putting the highly complex procedure back before the second procedural letter and wants to create a new catalog of criteria for the applicants at that time, who were all informed about this step by the financial authorities.

In addition to Gasag and Berlin Energie, the Stadtwerkeverbund Thüga, the Dutch network operator Alliander and the Stadtwerke Schwäbisch Hall are among the old applicants. The latter three withdrew in the course of the proceedings and, at least in the Senate's opinion, will not join again. So there remains the old competition between Berlin Energie and Gasag.

Maybe Eon gets into business

And the calculation of the financial senator Matthias Kollatz (SPD) that Berlin Energie now has better, and that means legal, opportunities. Perhaps flanked and supported by a company that Kollatz declared years ago as the preferred industrial partner of the State of Berlin for the gas network – Eon. The Düsseldorf-based group has now separated from power generation and is concentrating on networks and services. In addition to Vattenfall and the French company Engie, Eon also owns Gasag. Kollatz and Eon originally had the idea of ​​getting Vattenfall and Engie to sell their shares in Gasag.

Gasag was 1998 sold

The Berlin gas supplier, which 1998 had been privatized because Berlin needed money, would then again be owned by the state and by Eon. The tough dispute over the gas concession would have ended in one fell swoop, because the re-municipalized Gasag would have received the concession.

Vattenfall and Engie should sell

As the industry says, last fall Kollatz held sales talks with Vattenfall and Engie. However, when Vattenfall then clearly won a first procedure for the award of the electricity grid against expectations, the talks were allegedly suspended because the negotiating position of the Swedish state-owned company had improved. The awarding authority for the power grid had also awarded the energy senator to Berlin Energie, and the former concessionaire is also suing here. What should also drag on for years.

The economy scolds

The Berlin Chamber of Industry and Commerce boss Jan Eder criticized the on Thursday The red-red-green Senate's efforts to remunicipalise sharply. It is not about the best concept, “but only about the question of who owns a highly regulated infrastructure”. Eder recalled that the gas network license expired more than six years ago. As a result, “the absurdity of this process becomes clear,” commented the IHK managing director about the latest step by the Senate administration, which is again time-consuming. The old concessionaire will continue to operate the network until a final decision is made – this applies to gas with Gasag as well as electricity with Vattenfall.