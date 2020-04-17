dispute-over-student-loans-for-students-without-a-job

From the federal states there is pressure on Federal Education Minister Anja Karliczek (CDU) to open the Bafög in the Corona crisis to students to help in financial need.

The Minister of Culture Conference (KMK) asked Karliczek in a letter to grant access to the To enable Bafög at short notice for those who have not previously received any benefits, but who are now losing income. Many student jobs in the catering trade, for example, are suspended due to the shutdown.

The KMK also believes that the maximum funding period for the Bafög should be considered give easing in view of the current situation. The current summer semester will not be a lost semester, but there will be imponderables due to the unpredictable course of the crisis, it says in the letter that is available to the German Press Agency.

Karliczek announced an interest-free loan as a bridging aid for students who lost their jobs. The KMK rejects this proposal. That is not an adequate solution for the affected students, it says in the letter.

In another letter also ask Karliczek the science ministers of several federal states to supplement the Bafög for a limited period with a “ Bafög – emergency aid” for students who economic difficulties due to the loss of a part-time job.

“The amount of the subsidy depends on the average value of the previous additional income from the past few months with a salary reference,” suggest Baden-Württemberg Minister of Science Theresia Bauer (Greens), Hessian Minister of Science Angela Dorn (Greens), Hamburg Science Senator Katharina Fegebank (Greens) , Bavarian Minister of Science Bernd Sibler (CSU) and Lower Saxony Wiss minister of affairs Björn Thümler (CDU).

The emergency aid should consist of a half grant and a half loan, which will later be repaid

Karliczek: “No time for a legislative procedure”

In a reply letter to the Conference of Ministers of Culture on Friday, Karliczek spoke out against opening the Bafög to students who are not entitled to benefits. A change in the Bafög would result in a legislative legislative process, the minister wrote. “We don't have the time (…) necessary for this.”

The capacities of the Bafög -Offices should also be quickly available to those “who are now pandemic for new or change requests and are in need of urgent support”. Immediate help for students who are not Bafög – eligible students should not be shouldered in this way.

At the same time, Karliczek emphasized that she was “very concerned” about the difficult situation of students who had financial difficulties due to a job loss in the pandemic. It again announced interest-free loans that those affected could apply for as “bridging aids” as soon as possible.

Also the German Student Union (DSW) had called for an emergency Bafög for students who lose their jobs due to the corona crisis. Affected people who do not receive a Bafög can only apply for a loan from the job center. The President of the University Rectors' Conference, André Alt, had brought in “a kind of unemployment benefit or a basic security for students.”

Nach Information from the Federal Ministry of Education should be given further advice on the subject of help for students this Friday at a telephone desk of the Joint Science Conference of the federal and state governments.

Greens see “Act of political irresponsibility”

The science policy spokesman for the Greens in the Bundestag, Kai Gehring, criticized Karliczek for wanting “to send students sightless to bankruptcy, which is due to corona financially The end is “.

Ignore the bipartisan calls from the ministries of science and culture of all 16 states “A rarely seen act of political irresponsibility by a federal minister,” said Gehring.

Jens Brandenburg, the university political Spokesman for the FDP faction advocates the “pragmatic solution” to open the Bafög – full loan for students who have lost their part-time job. “The procedures would be well established, the entitlement to funding should be checked quickly and the repayment only payable after graduation based on income,” said Brandenburg. (dpa / -ry)