dispute-over-exit-strategy-in-coronavirus-crisis

In Germany the debate intensifies when and how the restrictions for citizens due to the coronavirus crisis can be relaxed or lifted. After Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) asked for patience again in her weekly podcast on Saturday and her head of the Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU) in an interview with Tagesspiegel emphasized that he would not be debating it now, there is a contradiction by the powerful party colleague Armin Laschet .

The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, who is one of three candidates for the party chairmanship, takes a different view. “The sentence that it is too early to think about an exit strategy is wrong,” Laschet wrote in a guest post for the “Welt am am Sonntag”. “We already have to take a look at the time when the rigid measures are starting to take effect.”

Specifically, Laschet was referring to what Merkel said on Thursday. On Saturday, the Chancellor then emphasized in her audio message: “Unfortunately, the daily numbers of new infections still do not give us reason to relax or relax the rules.” Chancellor Braun said to the Tagesspiegel: “We are now talking to 20. April does not have any relief. ”

North Rhine-Westphalia Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU).

Laschet continues: “Now is the time to develop standards for the return to social and public life so that this decision can also be made on the basis of transparent criteria.” A broad, social consensus ”. It can “only grow on the basis of an intensive consideration of all medical, social, psychological, ethical, economic and political implications”. This process takes time. “So that we know the standards in Easter and have built the consensus, we have to start now.”

The Chancellor received support from the coalition partner on this point. The fastest possible return to normalcy was “our goal,” SPD chief Norbert Walter-Borjans told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “But we are not there yet. The Chancellor is right with her warning. The peak of the wave of infections is still ahead of us. ”

Of course, the gradual withdrawal of the restrictions must be planned responsibly. “But please be aware that creating false expectations jeopardizes the laborious changes in behavior that are achieved,” warned Walter-Borjans. “In the worst case, both threatens: a disastrous wave of infection and an economic collapse.”

Federal Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) also warned: “First of all it remains to be seen what effect the measures will have, ”he said“ Bild am Sonntag ”. To the 20. April I hope you know more. “Now it is a matter of we all abiding by the rules, keeping our distance and slowing down the contagion.”

The Vice Chancellor said: “I strongly advise everyone not to relax to link to economic issues. “It is about life and death. “I oppose any of these cynical considerations that people have to put up with death for the economy to run. I consider such considerations unbearable. “

FDP boss Christian Lindner, who had previously called for an exit strategy, followed suit on Sunday. “The current condition must not last a day longer than is medically necessary,” Lindner told the newspapers of the Funke media group. “We have to deal intensively with the question of what comes after the exit restrictions.” The current state is a great burden for everyone and for economic life.

Green Party leader Annalena Baerbock argued that in order to decide when restrictions could be relaxed, Germany would have to use the next few weeks to strengthen the health system. “This applies above all to the provision of protective clothing,” she told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung” (FAS). “If other countries can produce millions of respirators in the shortest possible time, then our industrialized country should also be able to do this.”

President of the European Commission: Ursula von der Leyen (CDU).

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who is mandated by the heads of state and government of the European Union to develop a strategy for the possible end of exit restrictions, said in an interview with the dpa news agency that “an expert council had been set up with Virologists and epidemiologists who create models for when we could gradually loosen the measures of 'social distance' again. ”

The decisive thing, said the CDU politician, that it didn't happen too soon. “Because otherwise there is a risk that the virus will flare up again. On the other hand, it has to go as quickly as possible so that our economy does not continue to suffer unnecessarily. We trust the advice of doctors, but also of business experts who are familiar with supply chains. ”

Nobody at the moment can predict precisely when the situation will normalize again. It was a new virus, the whole world was learning. “You really have to look from week to week to see how the numbers develop.” Leyen continued: “We are in the fire extinguishing phase. We are working on an orderly, step-by-step exit strategy. Then comes the reconstruction phase. Only then will we be back to normal. This crisis is leaving deep marks and will keep us busy for a long time. ”

The President of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) Lothar Wieler also warns against a quick return to normalcy. “From a medical point of view, I would like us all to keep the spatial distance as long as possible,” he told the “FAS”. Germany is “still at the beginning of the wave”. The people should “take the pandemic very seriously,” warned the RKI boss. He warned that it could also be in Germany, such as Italy. “We cannot rule out the fact that we also have more patients than ventilation places in this country.”