Discussing developments on Blockchain in Media Market with industry expert IBM, Microsoft,  SAP, Accenture, AWS, Oracle, Digital Currency Group

Blockchain in Media enables the settlement of transactions in a network without a central authority, thereby increasing the speed and reducing the costs of transactions. Market Research Ins has made available another publication in its pharmaceuticals archive of market intelligence reports, which is titled Global Blockchain in Media Industry Research Report 2020. While the threat of substitutes and technological risks could have an unfavorable impact on the global market, potential applications and opportunities from emerging regions have been anticipated to raise the hopes of industry players. The research report provides important information and statistics about the global Blockchain in Media market. The Blockchain in Media Industry forecast report predicts that the market will register a +80% CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The research report provides important information and statistics about the global Blockchain in Media market. The market study provides an extensive understanding of the present-day and forthcoming stages of the industry market based on factors such as major sought-after events, research ingenuities, management stratagems, market drivers, challenges and visions and all-encompassing industry subdivision and regional distribution.

Major Key Players:

IBM (US)

Microsoft (US)

SAP (Germany)

Accenture (Ireland)

AWS (US)

Oracle (US)

Digital Currency Group (US)

Bitfury Group (US)

Factom (US)

Guardtime (Estonia)

BRAINBOY (Germany)

ARK (US)

Auxesis (India)

Synereo (Israel)

NYIAX (US)

MetaX (US)

BTL (Canada)

Voise (Canada)

UJo (US)

BigchainDb (Germany)

Bloq (US)

Clearcoin (US)

iProdoos (US)

Current (US)

Decent (Switzerland)

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment

For end use/application segment

Licensing & Rights Management, Digital Advertising, Smart Contracts, Content Security, Online Gaming

Key highlights of the global Blockchain in Media market for the forecast years 2020-2027:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2027

Detailed information on factors that will accelerate the growth of the Blockchain in Media market during the next five years

Precise estimation of the global Blockchain in Media market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Blockchain in Media industry across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA

A thorough analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on several vendors

Comprehensive details on the factors that will challenge the growth of Blockchain in Media companies

Table of Content

Global Blockchain in Media Market Overview Manufacturers Profiles Global Blockchain in Media Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018) Global Blockchain in Media Market Analysis by Regions Global Market Segment by Type Global Blockchain in Media Market Segment by Application Blockchain in Media Market Forecast Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers Appendix

