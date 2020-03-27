Technology
Discrete Diodes Market Is Thriving Globally | TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and others
The most up-to-date market exploration report on the Discrete Diodes Market performs industry diagnostic as a way to accumulate valuable data into the business environment of the Discrete Diodes Market for the forecast period to 2026.
Discrete Diodes Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. The report presents a complete assessment of the Market covering future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data forecast till 2026. Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, SEMIKRON, Semtech Corporation, SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and others.
Complete report on Discrete Diodes Market Research Report 2026 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures
Global discrete diodes market is projecting to register a substantial CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period to 2026 due to surge in demand of advanced and complex electronic devices and rise in demand for low power consumption and high efficiency devices.
Key Market Competitors:
Few of the major competitors currently working global discrete diodes market are Central Semiconductor Corp, Diodes Incorporated, Hitachi Power Semiconductor Device Ltd, Infineon Technologies AG, KYOCERA Corporation, Littelfuse Inc, MACOM, Microsemi, NXP Semiconductors, Semiconductor Components Industries LLC, Panasonic Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR, SEMIKRON, Semtech Corporation, SHINDENGEN ELECTRIC MANUFACTURING CO., LTD., STMicroelectronics, TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation and others.
Market Definition:
Diodes or Discrete diodes are the electrical body which allow the current to pass in one direction only. Diodes offer high resistance in one direction which restrict the current flow while offer zero resistance in other to allow the entire current flow. Diodes available in different types such as zener diodes, schottky diodes and laser diodes etc. Discrete diode has application in battery chargers, welding machines, DC motor control, electroplating and many others. The factors enhancing the market are low-power consumption, compact packaging and miniaturization etc.
Market Drivers:
- Increase in demand for low power consumption and high efficiency devices
- Increase in advancement of technology such as discrete diodes including Schottky diodes have applications in the core of any electronic circuit
- Development of new components for communication and automobile industries
Market Restraints:
- Presence of alternatives such as integrated diodes may hinder the market
- Competition in market and pricing pressure will hamper the market
- Cost effective production of diode is hindering the market
Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The regional analysis covers:
- North America (U.S. and Canada)
- Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)
- Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
- Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)
- Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)
Key Developments in the Market:
- In April 2019, high tech company TRIUMF has acquired the Photonics business of Philips, to establish a new division under the name TRUMPF Photonic Components. TRIUMF aims to gain a new market segment which will complement its existing high-power diode laser business
- In June 2018, Taiwan Semiconductors acquired the Fairchild Semiconductor TVS portfolio from ON Semiconductor. Taiwan semiconductors aimed to expand its power diode application in Automotive and Industrial electronics markets.
