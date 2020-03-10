dirk-zingler-expects-bayern-to-be-full

Zingler requests factual on-site analysis

President Dirk Zingler is counting on a sold-out stadium for the Bundesliga against Bayern Munich the old forester. “In the end, it is not the federal government that decides, but the health department in the districts and districts. If we investigate all factual reasons, and we did it according to the checklist of the Robert Koch Institute, I assume that there is no reason to let the game take place without spectators, ”said Zingler of the” Berliner Morgenpost “on Tuesday morning .

The promoted team receives the defending champion on Saturday (18. 30 Uhr / Sky). Spectators had previously been excluded from three Bundesliga games.

Therefore, the President of the Union asked for a factual on-site analysis instead of blanket cancellations at events about 1000 viewers. “Then we should start, please stop public transport in Berlin.” As organizer with 180 Zingler sees employees with a viewer exclusion the company basis and would then insist on compensation, “if an authority from preventive measures an order ”. (dpa)