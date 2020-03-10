World
Dirk Zingler expects Bayern to be full
Zingler requests factual on-site analysis
President Dirk Zingler is counting on a sold-out stadium for the Bundesliga against Bayern Munich the old forester. “In the end, it is not the federal government that decides, but the health department in the districts and districts. If we investigate all factual reasons, and we did it according to the checklist of the Robert Koch Institute, I assume that there is no reason to let the game take place without spectators, ”said Zingler of the” Berliner Morgenpost “on Tuesday morning .
The promoted team receives the defending champion on Saturday (18. 30 Uhr / Sky). Spectators had previously been excluded from three Bundesliga games.
Therefore, the President of the Union asked for a factual on-site analysis instead of blanket cancellations at events about 1000 viewers. “Then we should start, please stop public transport in Berlin.” As organizer with 180 Zingler sees employees with a viewer exclusion the company basis and would then insist on compensation, “if an authority from preventive measures an order ”. (dpa)
Union and the standards
That doesn't fit at the moment. David Joram analyzes why.
There should be football fans who complain that Bundesliga professionals are always asked the same questions after matches, standard questions, so to speak. Neven Subotic, who embodies the standard central defender a bit because he is so robust in the duels, was also asked a few standard questions after the 1-3 defeat of his 1st FC Union at SC Freiburg, but in the footballing sense of the word.
Daily mirror | David Joram
1. FC Union does not take anything from Freiburg apart from many worries about standard situations. More on that tomorrow. For today we say in good Baden: Alla goodbye! Stay sporty.
Urs Fischer: “ If I have the 90 minutes of review, it was a deserved win. I think it wasn't the better team that won today, but the one that wanted it more. Freiburg was a little more aggressive, a little more disgusting. With two standards they were there, they were there. They showed the final consequence in these situations – we didn't. Then you have to admit that if we don't move to the limit, then we will it just difficult. “
Christian Streich: “ It was already the case that you saw that s we didn't want to be boiled down as much as in the last two games in terms of power. (…) I think it's a deserved win. We prevailed very often in the duels. “
The match report from the stadium
Daily mirror | David Joram
God gave me a good foot. Everyone knows that fun aside that Freiburg is very, very good at standards. We haven't trained any standards this week.
Freiburg's Vincenzo Grifo at “Sky”
Annoying defeat. We approved many standards today and did not defend them well. That is too much, we have also conceded goals in the last games at Standards. We have to improve again. We are still optimistic about the tasks ahead.
Union midfielder Christian Gentner on “Sky”
Unfortunately it wasn't enough today, it is extremely bitter. Freiburg bought us the cutting today, won the crucial balls. You made it clever. And if you concede three goals away, it will be difficult.
Union defender Keven Schlotterbeck at “Sky”
Hopp Du Windhorst
SC fans
final whistle: 3: 1 for Freiburg
Yellow-Red for Friedrich
Very unfortunate story for Union. Friedrich loses the ball and then unintentionally kicks Grifo in the heels. But with that he prevents a possible Freiburg counterattack and so he sees yellow – it's his second. He will be missing against Bayern on the next matchday.
Andersson just over
After a pass from Polter to Ingvartsen Andersson comes to the shot, missed the short corner however.
Last change Union: Sheraldo Becker for Neven Subotic
3: 1 Freiburg
Again it's a standard. After a free kick flank Robin Koch prevails against Christopher Trimmel and overcomes Rafal Gikiewicz with a header from a short distance. With around ten minutes remaining, that should be the decision.
Now the brother duel
Nico Schlotterbeck comes to Freiburg for the injured Günter.
Yellow for Ingvartsen
Tactical foul on Günter.
72. Marcus Ingvartsen for Yunus Malli
Freiburg is waiting
Freiburg is now very low and lets Union do it for now.