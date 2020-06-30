Digital Payment Market 2026 | Comprehensive Studies By Mastercard, Network International, The Mint Corporation, FIS, GPS, Wirecard, PayPal, PayU, and More

Global Digital Payment Market is driven by rapid increase in number of smart phones, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 38.14 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 146.70 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 18.34% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Digital payment can be defined as the payment which is being done through digital modes. It is also called electronic payment where payer or sender of money as well as payee or receiving person both uses digital modes to transfer or receive the money. Digital payment provides flexibility & convenience to the individual to make the payment anytime & anywhere.

Global Digital Payment Market

By Payment Method (E-Wallet, Credit Card, Debit Card), Vertical (Retail, Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Utilities, BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Transportation, Others),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers:

Rapid increase in number of smartphones globally which generates the demand for doing transaction with flexibility & feasibility.

Increasing need of improving customer experience at point of sale so that there can be ease of transaction.

Market Restraints:

There is always a concern for the security of the data for transactions, as chances of data theft are always there

Lack of standardization while cross border payments as there are very few channels for doing such transactions.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Digital Payment Market Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Digital Payment Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, fully digital payment product by Wirecard has been launched to boost online sales in South Africa. This will result in strong online order to increase the overall revenue of the country.

In July 2018, SoftBank of Japan partners with Paytm to launch the online digital payment service in Japan which will diversify the company’s payment platform.

