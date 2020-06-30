DIGITAL LENDING PLATFORM MARKET GROWTH STRATEGIES BY TOP KEY PLAYERS | TURNKEY LENDER, FISERV, INC., NEWGEN SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED, ELLIE MAE, INC., NUCLEUS SOFTWARE EXPORTS LTD, FIS AND MORE

Global digital lending platform market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 22.1% in the forecast period to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing demand of AI and Machine Learning platform.

Digital lending is the application of online technology to create and reintroduce loans in order to provide rapid and more effective decisions. It has assisted the customers in managing loans in an automated manner. Digital lending is used to enhance the understanding of client behaviour and customer engagement through customized products. The process uses digital technology in order to originate and renew loans as faster rate. This has wide applications among the BFSI, retail banking and P2P end-users.

Market Drivers:

High proliferation of smartphones along with the growth in digitalization will drive the market growth in the forecast period

Rise in government initiatives for online lending will also uplift the market growth

Rising need for better customer experience is another factor driving the growth of this market

High rate of adoption of digitization; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Key Players Mentioned in the Digital Lending Platform Market Research Report: Tavant, Docutech LLC, Mambu, CU Direct, Abrigo, Roostify, Decimal Technologies Pvt. Ltd., , Finastra, Built Technologies, Inc., Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., Turnkey Lender, Fiserv, Inc., Newgen Software Technologies Limited, Ellie Mae, Inc., Nucleus Software Exports Ltd, FIS, Pegasystems Inc., Temenos, Intellect Design Arena Ltd, Sigma Infosolutions among others.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

If opting for the Global version of Digital Lending Platform Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Fiserv Inc., announced partnership with DadeSystems for offering SaaS-based or standalone banking solution to financial institutions. This partnership will help to reduces total accounts receivable costs and increase accuracy. This will assist in enhanced and improvised payment processing speeds, increased operational efficiency which will broaden the market scope

In February 2018, Newgen Software Technologies Limited with the help of Customer Communication Management (CCM) and Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platforms increases its commercial loan origination solution capacity used for large and mid-sized banks. This latest solution offers exclusive Configurable Unified Platform (CUP), which automates the complete lending cycle, regulation as well as Business Intelligence (BI).

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

