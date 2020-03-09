Digital English Language Learning Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.6% by 2027 with major key players leading to innovations in the market

The global digital English language learning market revenue stood at US$ 4827.13 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 30341.5 Million by 2027 expanding at a CAGR of 22.6% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2027.

Absolute Markets insight has presented a statistical data to its extensive repository titled Digital English Language Learning Market. The study comprises different segments and sub-segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users. One of the many distinctive features of the report is it provides an analytical study of the global Digital English Language Learning Market based on various growth influencing factors. Primary and secondary research techniques have also been used by analysts of the report to study the market.

The increasing penetration of internet along with growing prevalence of electronic devices including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, and various other modern devices is contributing towards the growth of digital english language learning market. Many countries have adopted digital means of education systems, as it is more interactive and user friendly, which is positively impacting the digital English language learning market. Several State and District operated schools in United States support online learning. For instance, Florida Virtual School, a state-operated online school, offers full time online learning opportunities to students across the grades of kindergarten to high school.

With regards to SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five analysis, the market data has been effectively measured. Different dynamic aspects of the businesses such as drivers, challenges, risks, opportunities, and restraints have also been evaluated to present detailed knowledge and hence ease the process of making informed decisions in the businesses. The report also draws attention to statistics of the current market scenario, underlining information on the past progress as well as on the futuristic progress.

The adoption of digital English language learning among the non-academic learners is increasing, as it is a cost-effective and flexible medium of learning. The ease of accessibility, customizability, affordability, and adaptability of online learning are among the primary factors encouraging business professional to adopt online education. There are several mobile applications and solutions which offer easy deployment and comfortable user interface. Businesses have recognized the value in development of online English language learning for corporates as it is the largest adopter of digital English language learning courses. Busuu Ltd, an AI-powered language learning platform provides high-quality English language learning solutions for businesses to suit corporate needs. It caters to target specific learning needs of the company. Hence, growing preference of online education as a convenient mode of digital learning among corporates is further anticipated to proliferate the growth of global digital English language learning market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, it also sheds light on key business priorities in order to assist the companies. The global digital English language learning market report is summarized by applying different case studies from leading industries, policymakers, business owners, and industry experts. Growth predictions for numerous segments also form a distinctive part of the report.

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, global digital English language learning market is expected to reach US$ 1421.22 Billion by 2027 owing to increasing adoption of online education system across the globe.

On the basis of deployment mode, on-premise deployment mode is expected to grow exponentially over the forecast period, owing to high security of data offered by this infrastructure.

Based on end user, non-academic learners is expected to hold significant market share during the forecast period. The same is largely contributed by increasing adoption of English learning solutions by business professionals.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global digital English language learning market include Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, McGraw-Hill Education, Pearson, Sanoma, amongst others.

Global Digital English Language Learning Market

By Deployment Mode

Cloud Based Public Private Hybrid

On-premise

By Training

Education Training K-12 Higher Education

Corporate Training

Examination Training

Vocational Training

By End User

Academic Learners

Non-Academic Learners

By Region:

North America S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Nordic Countries Denmark Finland Iceland Sweden Norway Benelux Union Belgium The Netherlands Luxembourg Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India New Zealand Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Indonesia Thailand Malaysia Singapore Rest of Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Egypt Kuwait South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



