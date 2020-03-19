Digital Advertising: Market 2020 Analysis, Growth, Vendors, Shares, Size, Drivers, Outlook, Opportunities, Challenges with Forecast To 2024

Digital Advertising Market Research Report – This Report Is Comprised with Market Data Derived from Primary as Well As Secondary Research Techniques. The Points Covered in The Report Are Primarily Factors Which Are Considered to Be Market Driving Forces. The Report Aims to Deliver Premium Insights, Quality Data Figures and Information in Relevance with Aspects Such as Market Scope, Market Size, Market Share, Market Segments Including Types of Products and Services, Application Areas , SWOT Analysis, Geographies As Well.

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple Inc.

Applovin Corporation

Baidu

Facebook Inc.

Google, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nokia

Sina

Tencent

Twitter

Verizon

Yahoo! Inc.

Key Businesses Segmentation of Digital Advertising Market

Based on platform, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Mobile Ad (further divided into In-APP and Mobile Web by channel)

• Desktop Ad

• Digital TV and Others

Based on ad format, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Digital Display Ad (further split into Programmatic Transactions and Non-programmatic Transactions by purchase method)

• Internet Paid Search

• Social Media

• Online Video

• Others

Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Media and Entertainment

• Consumer Goods & Retail Industry

• Banking, Financial Service & Insurance

• Telecommunication IT Sector

• Travel Industry

• Healthcare Sector

• Manufacturing & Supply Chain

• Transportation and Logistics

• Energy, Power, and Utilities

• Other Industries

Digital Advertising Market – Geographical Segment

North America (Canada USA, & Mexico)

(Canada USA, & Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy)

(Germany, UK, France, Russia & Italy) Asia-Pacific (Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia)

(Japan, Korea, China, India & Southeast Asia) South America (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.)

(Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Etc.) Middle East & Africa (UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria & South Africa)

