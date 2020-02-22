Dieter Hoeneß would now be in top form

0: 5 against Cologne. In-house. It couldn't be any worse. After the 1: 3 last in the Olympic Stadium against the other relegation candidate Mainz, Jürgen Klinsmann took tear out. Via Facebook.

Alexander Nouri, Klinsmann's successor, does not want to get away. No, he did not personally take the desperate performance of his team. Just like the victory last Saturday in Paderborn, as he said. But of course the 40 year old is responsible for the appearance of his confidants in an exposed position. Although mild mitigating circumstances may apply to him after the mad Klinsmann departure.

But there is also one in an even more responsible position who, after the revelation against Cologne, went wordlessly – manager Michael Preetz.

Attitude is required after Klinsmann's chaotic departure

The 51 year old has a certain amount of practice in this matter. It is not exactly his specialty to face questions and criticism after home defeats. But it has rarely been as inappropriate as after the almost historic 0: 5 debacle.

A pity, you might think, if you want to turn it positive. But it is probably more than that. Doesn't he, as managing director of sport and communication, have the duty to do this? When things don't go well, when the ambitious club just doesn't want to get their feet on the ground and flies through the table?

After Klinsmann's chaotic departure, attitude is required, and leadership and yes, stability , The team flies through the season, the club swims, the appendix whistles.

Who is there now, where so much is wavering?

Dieter Hoeneß would now become In top form

You can think about Michael Preetz's direct predecessor as you like, about her inclination to the one-man show, about his omnipresence and sometimes over-rivaled player transfers. In one, Dieter Hoeneß was second to none. Whenever Hertha had to suffer heavy or embarrassing defeats that put the big picture at risk, he was in top form. He faced questions, faced criticism. And not infrequently he buttoned up the players afterwards.

In order not to be misunderstood, the players are on the pitch. And they delivered an alarmingly desolate performance on Saturday. And yet the questions go further.

As a team player, as Michael Preetz calls himself, he deliberately wanted and has done a lot in the past eleven years. Some right and some with success. But he misses something else, and sometimes you get the feeling that the team is exactly the same.