Did Merkel and Altmaier Heil and Müller whistle back?

The Federal Chancellery and the Federal Ministry of Economics (BMWi) apparently prevented the two Federal Ministers Hubertus Heil (SPD) and Gerd Müller (CSU) from presenting key points for a supply chain law on Tuesday. Government circles confirmed this to the Tagesspiegel.

It was heard from the BMWi that the current proceedings should be ended before further steps were planned. The editorial network Germany first reported on the case.

The Ministry of Development Assistance (BMZ) did not want to know anything about this view. Here, appointment problems were given as the reason that no key points were presented today. In fact, Heil and Peter Altmaier (CDU) today jointly presented the agreed regulations on short-time work due to the corona crisis. It could be heard from the environment of the BMZ that there was no “muzzle” or the like. It is well known that there is disagreement on the question of the Supply Chain Act.

In fact, a procedure is currently in progress, at the end of which it should be clarified whether a Supply Chain Act is needed or not. The federal government had agreed to use a survey to determine whether the majority of companies in Germany comply with all human rights due diligence.

According to the current status, legal regulations should only follow if it has been proven that this is not the case. However, a first part of this monitoring had shown that only a very small number of the companies surveyed viewed themselves as so-called “fulfillers” of the due diligence obligations.

Questionnaire not fairly formulated according to the economy

From the point of view of the Ministry of Economy, however, this is no reason to take action now. “First we carry out the monitoring,” said the Ministry of Economic Affairs when asked. “Then we decide on the basis of the result of the monitoring of the need for further measures, such as a legal regulation.”

This order should be followed. “Before we have the valid results from the second survey, we cannot draw any conclusions,” said a spokesman. “It would also be rather difficult to convey to companies that we have an open procedure and start a second survey, but there is already a law that anticipates the decision.”

Large parts of the economy complain however, that the questionnaire is not fairly worded. Due to the selection options and evaluation criteria, it was hardly possible not to “fail”. You therefore sense a prejudice.

In mid-January, Development Minister Gerd Müller announced at a Tagesspiegel event, despite everything, that he and Heil would present key points for a supply chain law within the next four weeks. This period has already passed. Merkel and Altmaier have now made sure that there will be no presentation anytime soon.