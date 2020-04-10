“dialogue-in-the-dark”-before-the-end

One of the most renowned social pedagogical projects in the Federal Republic of Germany is on the brink. The Hamburg Dialog House, in which sighted people can experience the world of the blind as part of the “Dialogue in the Dark”, had to close on March 3 as part of the corona crisis. The meeting place each year by more than 100. 000 People visited, lives to 90 percent of entrance fees and does not receive any government support.

Therefore, the founder of “Dialog im Dunkel” 64 – year old Andreas Heinicke, hardly any way to save the 130 jobs of mostly blind, deaf and elderly people. This fate also threatens 33 branches of the German “Dialogue in the Dark” initiative on all continents. The most recent location has just been opened in Houston, USA, before that in Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Heinicke hopes that the state will at least temporarily enter the project. He complains that the federal and state governments have found financial stabilization options for almost all types of company, only not for companies with social sponsorship.

Background information on the corona virus:

Interactive map: All confirmed coronavirus infections by counties and federal states

Districts, infected people, doubling rate: The spread of the corona virus in Berlin in graphics

Coronavirus or just a cold? What you know about the symptoms

day by day: On our interactive map you can see how the virus has spread globally

Fight against the virus: The news blog about the pandemic in Germany and the world

Heinecke had the idea for “Dialogue in the Dark” during his work for Südwestfunk in the year 1988 when he was should introduce a colleague who has become 28 years old into everyday editorial work. For him, the helper-victim situation became an encounter with reversed roles. The effect was so lasting that Heinecke experimented with an experience for non-blind people in complete darkness. This is how the exhibition “Dialogue in the Dark” came about. In a completely dark environment, sighted visitors are accompanied by blind “guides” through various everyday situations and experience what it is like to move as a blind person in a world that was created for sighted people.

[Auf dem Handy und Tablet wissen Siemit unserer runderneuten Appimmer Bescheid. Sie lässt sichhier für Apple-Geräteherunterladen undhier für Android-Geräte.]

The Hamburg Dialog House had 2019 with sales of around 2.5 million euros 950 . 000 euros taxes and social security contributions paid, says Heinicke. For him, “Dialogue in the Dark” is an example of how one can profitably organize projects oriented towards the common good. The blind, deaf and elderly employees employed in the Dialoghaus had a fulfilling task there that created knowledge for society as a whole.

Heinecke hopes to find a solution in discussions with the Hamburg finance senator Andreas Dressel and the MP Matthias Bartke (SPD). Bartke is also a coalition officer for labor and social affairs. However, it is doubtful whether the dialogue houses in other countries and continents can be saved.

