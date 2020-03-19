dgb-complains-of-social-injustice

The social partners and the federal government were unable to agree on a higher short-time work allowance. By the government on 13. In March, the urgent decision to improve the regulations for short-time work was “socially unfair”, according to a statement by the DGB on Thursday evening.

On Wednesday, Federal Minister of Labor Hubertus Heil (SPD) said after a meeting with employers and unions, “We will find solutions together to fill gaps in wages”.

This did not work: the employers refused to increase the unemployment benefit and there was resistance in the CDU against a higher short-time work benefit from the contribution pool of the Federal Employment Agency (BA).

As a consequence, many short-time workers will now have to take advantage of basic security benefits (Hartz IV), which means additional work for the employment agencies or job centers.

In its statement, which is available in the Tagesspiegel, the DGB welcomes the reimbursement of social security contributions provided by the BA in the new law.

“Unilateral relief for employers”

“On the other hand, it is completely unacceptable that this relief should now benefit employers unilaterally,” writes the Federation of Trade Unions, especially since the social security contributions would be paid equally by employers and employees. “Therefore, workers must be relieved to the same extent,” concludes the DGB and calls on the Federal Government to “amend the regulation so that employers use part of the reimbursed social security contributions to increase the wages of employees 80 increase percent “. The chances of this are slim, SPD Minister of Labor Heil would need a cabinet decision for this, but it will not be heard due to resistance in the Union, even in DGB circles.