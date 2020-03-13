DFL stops playing – first Bundesliga professional tested positive

First Bundesliga professional tested positive

At this moment the SC Paderborn professionals actually had should still be on the pitch in the sporting basement duel against Fortuna Dusseldorf, but sport has not been a concern at least since the DFL canceled the game day in the afternoon. As SC Paderborn announced, the first Bundesliga player tested positive for the corona virus: Luca Kilian, 20 year old defender and U – 21 – National player.

The tests on the first Paderborn players had previously been carried out because SCP trainer Steffen Baumgart had shown some symptoms of infection by the virus during the day and was therefore conducted as a suspected case. The test results for the 48 – year-olds were, however, different from Kilian negative.

After infection of the 20), the bottom of the league table in the Bundesliga will now “take extensive measures to contain the corona virus in close coordination with the local authorities” it in a message from the club on Friday night. This also means that all players and members of the function team have to undergo a test for the corona virus on Saturday. (with dpa)