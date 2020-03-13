World
DFL stops playing – first Bundesliga professional tested positive
The Friday in summary
A turbulent day is coming to an end. To summarize all the events of the day here too much happened today. So let's make it short: Almost all major sports competitions in Germany, Europe and North America have been discontinued, there are numerous new infections in professional sports and at this point nobody can even realistically predict when it will be possible to play again. But this has been irrelevant for a long time. Because worldwide there are now more than 130. 00 0 people infected with the corona virus, in Germany there are over 3000. The number of worldwide deaths has the 5000 exceeded. Schools, day-care centers, clubs and pubs are closed in Berlin. That the DFL actually waited until this afternoon to suspend Bundesliga operations in this situation sounds like a bad joke. Tomorrow we will be there for you again at this point. Take care of yourself!
Fifa removes the obligation to park for national players
The World Football Association has the rule that clubs their national players have to park for official international matches, canceled for the upcoming dates in March and April. “FIFA is aware that playing games in the current situation poses a health risk to players (and the public),” said a statement. In addition, the world association recommends that all international matches be postponed in this period until they can be played safely. Many clubs, including Hertha BSC, had previously announced that they would not let their players travel to their national teams.
International match against Italy canceled
That for the 31. The planned test match of the German national soccer team against Italy in March has been canceled. As the DFB announced on Friday evening, the city of Nuremberg has events with more than 100 people prohibited. This means that even without a spectator, it is no longer possible.
First Bundesliga professional tested positive
At this moment the SC Paderborn professionals actually had should still be on the pitch in the sporting basement duel against Fortuna Dusseldorf, but sport has not been a concern at least since the DFL canceled the game day in the afternoon. As SC Paderborn announced, the first Bundesliga player tested positive for the corona virus: Luca Kilian, 20 year old defender and U – 21 – National player.
The tests on the first Paderborn players had previously been carried out because SCP trainer Steffen Baumgart had shown some symptoms of infection by the virus during the day and was therefore conducted as a suspected case. The test results for the 48 – year-olds were, however, different from Kilian negative.
After infection of the 20), the bottom of the league table in the Bundesliga will now “take extensive measures to contain the corona virus in close coordination with the local authorities” it in a message from the club on Friday night. This also means that all players and members of the function team have to undergo a test for the corona virus on Saturday. (with dpa)
Telekom wants to reimburse subscribers
Because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the sports world the Telekom subscribers are accommodating. Because almost the entire sport comes to a standstill due to cancellations, “unfortunately we cannot show the fans and our MagentaSport customers thrilling live sport as usual. Therefore, we will initially reimburse the subscription price for one month, ”said Henning Stiegenroth, Head of Content and Sponsoring at Telekom, on Friday. Magenstasport broadcasts the games of the third league in football as well as the basketball league and the German ice hockey league, which are all currently paused. (dpa)
London marathon postponed
The London marathon is over by the coronavirus pandemic been postponed for almost half a year. The organizers announced on Friday. Instead of on 26. In April, the long-distance run is to take place on October 4. “The world is in an unprecedented situation with a global covid – 19 – Pandemic and public health is paramount, ”said event director Hugh Brasher, according to a statement. He assured that all registered runners could take part in the new event at no additional cost. (dpa)
DFB examines support program for clubs
In view of feared financial worries caused by the coronavirus crisis, clubs from the third division, the women's Bundesliga and regional and state associations hope for help from the German Football Association. As the association announced on Friday evening, they are currently reviewing “a support program to maintain liquidity in the event that gaming operations have to be suspended and associations or clubs should thereby run into liquidity bottlenecks”. The next two games are currently suspended in the third division due to the coronavirus pandemic. “We will do everything in our power to help our club football and competitions as best we can,” promised DFB treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge. Loans are therefore possible “to bridge acute liquidity problems caused by the Corona crisis and to avoid bankruptcies,” the statement said. Help is out of the question for clubs in the Bundesliga and Second League, as well as for clubs in the Third League, since they are not directly subordinate to the umbrella organization. (dpa)
Swimming Association stops competitions
The German Swimming Association has immediate effect because of Coronavirus pandemic canceled all official events until further notice. The DSV thus follows the recommendations of the federal government, it said in a message on Friday. Local organizers of events outside the DSV's responsibility are “strongly recommended” to join this decision. “The DSV will publish further information for its Olympic sports and national teams next week,” said the DSV. The Fina World Swimming Federation had previously postponed or canceled several competitions. Among other things, the Olympic qualification tournament for water polo players, in which the German team should also participate, will not take place as planned by 22. until 29. March held. The event was scheduled for the period from 31. May to June 7th. The women's tournament in Italy had already been rescheduled. (dpa)
Other Serie A professionals tested positive
The former HSV professional Albin Ekdal belongs to a quartet that tested positive for the corona virus at the Italian Serie A club Sampdoria Genoa. “After a day off I feel much better. I hope everyone takes this disease seriously. If you feel the slightest symptoms, stay at home, ”wrote the 30 years old Swedish soccer professional on Twitter. In addition to Ekdal, the Sampdoria squad also tested positive for Omar Colley, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby and team doctor Amedeo Baldari. The infection had previously been detected by Sampdoria professional Manolo Gabbiadini. The Italian Serie A has stopped playing due to the situation in the country. (dpa)
Switzerland extends league break
Because of the spread of the corona virus, the Swiss football association SFV is leaving all its operations rest another month. In the Super League and in the Challenge League until at least 30. April will not be played, as the association announced on Friday. So far, a break had been announced until the end of March. The stop now applies to all games of all categories and ages. “However, it is still a clear goal to finish the season by summer,” it said in the message. The planned meeting of the national team at the end of March will also be canceled after the cancellation of the two test matches in Qatar against Croatia (26. March) and Belgium (30. March). For the 31. May an EM test is planned in Basel against the German national team. (dpa)
Union President Dirk Zingler to cancel
In a video the 1. FC Union commented on the DFL's decision to suspend Bundesliga operations until at least April 2. President Dirk Zingler welcomed the interruption and reported regular contacts with the DFL Presidium this Friday. Union asked to “be consistent and cancel the match day”.
The team gathers for a joint breakfast on Saturday morning, Zingler wants to inform the players about the further procedure and the situation in the club. The professionals then get a few days off. In the other areas of the association, too, there is a switch from “regular operation to reduced operation”. Many employees work from their home office. “They should take care of their families and we also want to reduce the number of social contacts,” said Zingler.
We will wait for Monday with the DFL general assembly and then also for Tuesday, as Uefa decides. But we also have to wait for general developments because this week has been a challenge for everyone. It is important that we give people clarity – in sports as well as in administration.
Union President Dirk Zingler
️🗣️ “Right decision” is the conclusion of our President Dirk #Zingler on today's cancellation of match day @Bundesliga_DE ⚽🚫. #fcunion #FCUFCB https://t.co/HVaRCSwPYs
– 1.FC Union Berlin on Twitter (@fcunion) https://twitter.com/fcunion/status/1238509881755402242
Handball player Holger Glandorf in quarantine
Holger Glandorf from the German champion SG Flensburg-Handewitt is for 14 days have been quarantined. The son of the 28 year old ex-international had contact with one with the Coronavirus infected acquaintances, the club said on Friday. Both Glandorf and his son are said to be well and have no symptoms of the lung disease Covid – 19 demonstrate. The team stopped training together. Now the players should train individually, it says. (dpa)
Cristiano Ronaldo reports from home quarantine
Biathlon season will end on Saturday
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the season will end Biathletes ended early on Saturday. In Kontiolahti, Finland, the two men's pursuit races (13. 45 Uhr / ARD and Eurosport) and women (15. 45 o'clock) under exclusion the spectator will be held before the competition is stopped. The world association IBU announced on Friday. So the two mixed seasons are canceled on Sunday. (dpa)
TTC Eastside also paused
Because of the coronavirus crisis, the table tennis women at TTC Berlin Eastside also have to take a long time set national and international break. Initially, the two Bundesliga games will be canceled on Saturday at the fifth league TSV Schwabhausen and on Sunday at the third DJK Kolbermoor. The DTTB Presidium decided on Friday to suspend all individual and team play operations and to decide in the coming week how to proceed. Internationally too, the TTC Eastside has to wait for it, like the ETTU continental association after the postponement of the semi-final in the Champions League, in which the Berliners played on April 3 at KTS Tarnobrzeg and on 17. April at home against the Polish women for their fifth move in since 2012 to fight for the final, decides whether to continue the competition. (dpa)
Watzke speaks of “greatest crisis in German football”
Hans-Joachim Watzke, who Managing Director of Borussia Dortmund sees German football with big problems: “Nevertheless, it is true that German professional football is in the greatest crisis in its history.”
Hertha was already on the way to the airport
Hertha BSC was short before departure for away game at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim. The team was already on the way to the airport, but was informed early enough. This is how the club wrote it on its website.
“Even if the notification of the transfer came at short notice, the decision is still understandable. Provided that the league follows the recommendation of the Presidium on Monday, we now have a few weeks to monitor the developments regarding the virus and then reassess the situation. “
Michael Preetz
HSV has “full understanding”
Bernd Hoffmann, the chairman of the HSV, will be on the club website quotes: “We fully understand the DFL's decision to cancel this matchday and to propose to suspend further play for the time being. The welfare of society is paramount. We hope in the interest of the entire population that we as football can take this measure can do our part to contain the virus. “
The welfare of society is paramount “: You can find the announcement regarding the cancellation of the match day including a statement by our CEO Bernd #Hoffmann here ➡️ https://t.co/HXyDloVUSO #nurderHSV #SGFHSV
– Hamburger SV on Twitter (@hsv) https://twitter.com/HSV/status/1238497887191007232
Further reactions
Fortuna Düsseldorf head coach Uwe Rösler says: “Taking into account the developments of the last Days and hours, among others at SC Paderborn, it is the only right decision to cancel and relocate the entire match day. That is in the interest of the health of all involved. “
Also the 1st FSV Mainz 05 welcomes the decision as he writes in a concise statement on his website.
Christian Keller, managing director of professional football at the two-league team Jahn Regensburg, says: “The entire society and thus football is currently in demand to make responsible decisions in connection with the corona virus and to take appropriate measures soapy. “
Baumann: “Completely new situation”
Frank Baumann, the sports director of Werder Bremen, arranges the early cancellation of the Bremen game against Leverkusen and the general stopping of the game plan: “It is a completely new situation that no one in the Bundesliga has ever experienced. The team should come down now, the players should be with their families. A new tension must be built up in the next few weeks. “