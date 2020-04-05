World
DFB vice calls for state aid for amateur football
The DFB could not provide this help, so Koch: „25. 000 Football clubs in Germany: If our treasurer just everyone of these associations 2000 would be sent, would that be 50 Millions. That would not even be tolerable for the DFB. ” To do this would be 2000 Euro permanently not enough.
Dagmar Friday , the chairperson of the sports committee of the Bundestag, faces such demands, such as the call of the German Olympic Sports Confederation for an emergency fund for sports with tax money, rather reluctant.
“If the umbrella organization of German sports around I call for help, I do not know whether the taxpayer should always be the first to be addressed, “Friday told Deutschlandfunk and added: ” I would like that man g he discovered help for self-help within the large sports family. ”
Here Friday thinks about other institutions. “It would also be an idea to approach the international umbrella organization, namely the International Olympic Committee, where, as is well known, there are generally larger sums in the account.” The DOSB had already set up its own solidarity fund at the beginning of the week to promote the “diversity of club and association sports” in times of crisis with one million euros. (dpa)
Therefore the clear one Call: Here also politics, here the countries, here the municipalities must intervene to support them. There will be many alone nonprofit associations fail to survive.
FC Bayern wants to train again from Monday
Bundesliga league leaders FC Bayern Munich resume training on the pitch on Monday, according to a report by the “kicker”. The German soccer record champion wants to complete the first units after the compulsory break because of the coronavirus pandemic under strict conditions in small groups of four or five players. Some of the 18 Bundesliga teams had already started training again last week, with numerous other clubs to start training on the pitch again on Monday. The season is currently suspended until at least the end of April. (dpa)
Ecclestone pleads for cancellation of the Formula 1 season
The former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has because of the coronavirus crisis for a complete cancellation of this year's Formula 1 season. “We should end the season this year and hopefully start again next year”, said the 89 – yearlings on the BBC radio show “5 Live Sport Specials” on Saturday. “I don't see how it should be possible to get the necessary number of races this year.”
Given the coronavirus pandemic, the first eight of the original 22 planned race of the premier motorsport class 2020 has been canceled or moved. Ecclestone's successor as Formula 1 Managing Director, Chase Carey, plans in a revised calendar with 15 to 18 Events. “It's a difficult one Situation, “said Ecclestone, the round 40 years until 2017 Formula 1 boss was. (dpa)
Quarantine: What You Can Do – Or Not
Coronavirus only? No! A small village …
… in Kraichgau does not cease to determine the topic. Or something like that. Anyway, Dietmar Hopp, majority owner of TSG Hoffenheim, takes a stand again in a one-player of the ZDF sports studio to deal with the Ultras.
To make myself a face for commerce is really not understandable. Unfortunately, the baiting was staged so perfectly that Ultras of many clubs have participated. But I would like to forget all of this if it is from now on History is.
Dietmar Hopp
Mad Irish? – premature change of coach due to coronavirus
The delay in the European Championship playoffs due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused the Irish national football team to change coaches prematurely. The U – 21 – Coach Stephen Kenny immediately takes over from the previous national coach Mick McCarthy, as the Irish association announced on Saturday. McCarthy was originally supposed to lead the team through the playoffs against Slovakia in March to the European Championship in June and July in twelve countries. Kenny should then take over the position of National Coach on August 1.
Both the Playoffs and the EM had been postponed due to the spread of the corona virus. “The Covid – 19 – Pandemic and the impact on the diary in football have created a difficult situation for the association and especially for Mark and Stephen ” , interim association chief Gary Owens is quoted in the message. McCarthy had agreed to vacate the post earlier because of the “extraordinary times”.
Kenny can now calmly prepare the team for the playoffs against Slovakia. When the games originally planned for March can be rescheduled is currently still open. The EM takes place in summer 2021 instead of. (dpa)
After Uefa threat: Belgium hopes for solution in the Corona crisis
“I think that's not the way to go. Solidarity is not a one-way street. You cannot ask for help and then simply decide for yourself how it fits, ”said Ceferin in the ZDF's“ Current Sports Studio ”. “And I have to say: The Belgians and others who might be thinking about it now risk participating in the European Cup next season.”
In Belgium the season is supposed to be 29 from 30 Main round match days are canceled, the playoffs are waived. Brugge FC is to be proclaimed champions. In the Bundesliga, one hopes to restart in early May. UEFA is currently working on finding a solution for the end of the season with the European leagues. Europa League and Champions League are stuck in the knockout phase. (dpa)
Despite the crisis: football season in Tajikistan started
Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the new football season started in Tajikistan on Saturday. FC Istiklol from the capital Dushanbe won the traditional Supercup at the season opener with 2-1 against FK Khujand. The game in the central stadium of the capital Dushanbe took place against the announcement of precautionary measures without spectators.
The regular league games should then begin on Sunday. So far there are according to official information in Tajikistan no coronavirus infected. This makes the Central Asian country one of the few in which football is still played despite the spread of the corona virus. In Belarus, despite widespread criticism from abroad, the football matches of the national championship continue also in Nicaragua and Burundi is currently still being played. (dpa)
Degenkolb would also drive “five weeks Tour de France”
The former winner of Milan-Sanremo and Paris-Roubaix has already felt the effects of the pandemic. His Lotto Soudal team had to lose salaries. “If the sponsors are not doing well, they can because the lights may go out very quickly, ”emphasized Degenkolb.
is the tour of extreme importance, because the tour 70 to 80 makes up percent of advertising values in cycling. So Degenkolb would drive the tour without an audience in an emergency. “If that's the price to keep the business going, b in I ready to do that. “ It was important that a solution was found.
Degenkolb disturbs that politicians have taken the measures in slices. “I think you should now make a far-reaching cut and try until a set time to get everything back in order, “said the 31 – year-olds. (dpa)
Serbian soccer professional arrested for violation of ban on going out
Serbian soccer player Aleksandar Prijovic has been arrested in Belgrade for violating the ban on going out during the Corona crisis. With 19 other people he had met contrary to the regulations in a hotel, it said in a police report on Saturday. Of the 29 year-old player comes from St. Gallen, but now plays for the homeland of his ancestors.
Prijovic is the second Serbian football professional after Luka Jovic, who broke the rules in force in Belgrade due to the coronavirus pandemic. Former Bundesliga player Jovic was caught outside his apartment just two weeks ago, according to the state news agency Tanjug, despite two-week quarantine after arriving from Madrid. Serbian tabloids like “Blic” had accused the Real player of celebrating in the capital. Jovic, however, had spoken of going to the pharmacy. (dpa)
Coronavirus treatment center in the BVB stadium has started operation
The new offer is on the first day of the coronavirus treatment center in the Dortmund football stadium still been adopted cautiously. On Saturday afternoon, only a few people came to the north stand of the Signal Iduna Park to be tested for the new corona virus. The new treatment center has been available since this weekend. It is operated by the Bundesliga soccer club Borussia Dortmund together with the Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians of Westphalia-Lippe (KVWL).
A similar facility already exists in Dortmund. There have been around 2500 people cared for. According to the KVWL, it urgently needed additional capacities. “It is our duty and our desire to do everything in our power to help these people,” it said in a message.
The center in the BVB stadium is open daily from 12. 00 to 16. 00 clock open. A registration is not necessary. The premises can also be provided on weekends, as the Bundesliga is currently paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. Otherwise, the hit game Borussia Dortmund against Bayern Munich would have taken place. (dpa)
After DFB criticism: professional association points to relief
After criticism by the German Football Association of an increase in contributions, the administrative professional association (VBG) has again pointed out possible relief. Everything within the legal possibilities will be done to keep the burdens for the member companies, including the sports companies and associations, as low as possible, it said in a statement on Saturday. These measures included deferral and installment payments.
DFB treasurer Stephan Osnabrügge previously warned of the impending massive effects in the current phase of the corona crisis, especially for clubs from the 3rd league as well as the regional leagues and the women's Bundesliga. Several club representatives from the regional leagues would have told him: “Then the lights will go out for us!” And I can imagine that it would have a similar effect with one or the other third division club, “said Osnabrügge on the DFB homepage .
The administrative professional association pointed out that the contribution rate is stable over ten years has been. “Already last year for the levy 2018 are the member companies of the VBG early on by increasing the contribution base 2019 The current impact of the corona pandemic was so unpredictable for anyone, ”it said. (dpa)
No KHL season for ice hockey club Vladivostok due to corona crisis
In Admiral Vladivostok, the first team of the Eastern European professional ice hockey league KHL has signed off for the upcoming season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the current situation, the authorities canceled the financial support for professional sports in the corresponding Russian region for the time being, said the Russian-dominated league on Saturday. Accordingly, Admiral will not stop operating, but from the season 2021 / 2022 at the start again.
KHL President Alexej Morosow appealed to the other clubs not to make rash decisions in the current situation. “We have the time and the opportunity to work together, discuss all issues and find solutions,” said Morosow. The KHL is the second strongest league in the world after the North American NHL. (dpa)
DFL denies Bundesliga master plan
The German Football League (DFL) has emphasized that there are still no ready schedule for the rest of the season gives. The “kicker” had previously reported that the Bundesliga and 2nd division wanted to continue their season, which was interrupted by the coronavirus crisis, on the first or second weekend in May, so that the season would largely be without English weeks until 30. Complete June. Thereupon the 36 Clubs informed. However, the prerequisite would be that the health authorities give the green light for ghost games.
“In the DFL general meeting last Tuesday two possible scenarios were presented, which are inevitably subject to considerable uncertainties,” said the DFL and added: “ The DFL claims for the Bundesliga and 2. Bundesliga none special role at a time when the containment of the virus is a top priority for society as a whole. ”
According to the kicker, the appointments during the week should be especially for catch-up games, games of the DFB – Cups or European club competitions. So the game between Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt has to be made up for. The semi-finals and the final are still in the cup. Ideally, only one English week would be needed by the end of the season, and the relegation and the cup could also be completed by then. (dpa)
Hard program after long-term hold?
After the postponement of the international football matches scheduled for June, the German national team could fall in exceptionally deny three instead of two games during a period of dismissal. At Uefa there are due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic corresponding models of thinking. In September, October and November a total of eight games could be played.
The three national game windows in autumn are actually exhausted with the six match days of the Nations League. However, the playoff games postponed due to the corona virus must be made up as soon as possible to determine the last four EM participants. These were originally to be held at the end of March and were then initially postponed to June . National coach Joachim Löw is also waiting for the third German group opponent alongside world champion France and European champion Portugal. UEFA hosted the European Championship in the summer 2021 relocated.
UEFA had its after a video conference with the general secretaries 55 Member associations decided to remove all international matches in June should have taken place “until further notice”. There was consensus not to delete the games without replacement . (dpa)
How the Bundesliga is suffering from the crisis
That the Bundesliga wants to play again in May is a pious one Wish. But necessary for some clubs to survive.
Daily mirror | Claus Vetter
Now only one record is missing
Lok Leipzig fills the club box office with an unusual campaign. Since Friday evening, around two weeks after the start, the 100. 000 Card sold. For the game against? The invisible opponent.
Daily mirror | Sebastian Schlichting
Football professionals could be tested every three days
According to an MDR report, the pros should be tested for a possible infection with the corona virus every three days when the game in the Bundesliga is resumed. If the result is positive, not all players on the team should be sent to quarantine, only the infected one. In addition, the teams should have to play a game if they 13 Field players and two goalkeepers are available .
The virologist Ulf Dittmer sees doing problems. “We are pretty much at the limit of laboratory capacity in Germany,” said the head of virology at the University Medical Center in Essen. “I don't know which laboratory will then be available to test healthy Bundesliga professionals , although we urgently need these tests for seriously ill people. “(dpa)
Fifa wants to raise age limit for Olympia
The world football association Fifa wants to raise the age limit for the men's tournament 2021 postponed Olympic Games in Tokyo due to the coronavirus pandemic lift. A working group recommended keeping the rule that players who played on or after January 1 1997 were born, are entitled to use. FIFA announced this on Friday.
This means that players who opt for the planned U 23 – tournament in the year 2020 qualify, aged 24 years may still play in Japan next year. The associations from South Korea and Australia had previously requested this. The 16 qualified teams – including Germany – can also continue to offer three older players. (dpa)
Neymar donates almost a million euros
Brazil's soccer star Neymar has around 940. 000 Donated euros for those affected by the coronavirus crisis. As the Brazilian television broadcaster SBT reported, the Paris Saint-Germain professional donated part of the money to the United Nations Children's Fund Unicef. Another part is said to have gone to a solidarity fund created by artists, which is managed by moderator Luciano Huck, a friend of Neymar.
Huck had recently announced online that he would like to collect donations for poor areas in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar's manager didn't want to comment on the television report. Donations were never commented on, it said. (dpa)
Series A finds no basis for uniform wage cuts
You are now planning to continue the discussions with the football union. According to Italian media reports, they are considering a blanket wage lock of one month. The Juventus players had previously offered to waive their salary from March to June if the league had to be canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.
The national football association (FIGC) currently has the target scheduled a restart at the end of May and agreed with the Ministry of Sports that the footballers should undergo a thorough examination before resuming training.
Twelve match days as well as the semi-finals and the final of the Italian Cup have yet to be played . Currently, however, are 16 Player of Serie A from Sars-CoV-2 -Virus infected in Italy already 14. 000 dead. (dpa)