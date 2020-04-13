Technology
Developing Evolutions in Precision Agriculture Technology Market with Recent Trends During 2020-2027 by Top Key Players Motorola, IRRIOT, SST(Proagrica), Precision Irrigation
Precision Agriculture Technology is a way to deal with ranch the executives that utilizations information technology (IT) to guarantee that the yields and soil get precisely what they requirement for ideal wellbeing and profitability. The objective of Precision Agriculture is to guarantee productivity, maintainability and security of the earth. Dad is otherwise called satellite agribusiness, as-required cultivating and site-specific crop management (SSCM).
The Precision Agriculture Technology Industry forecast report predicts that the market will register a heavy CAGR of +13% during the forecast period 2019-2025.
Apart from this, the research report offers the vital key segmentation of the market that merges on the development rate and market Precision Agriculture Technology market. The key drivers, opportunities, difficulties and the forthcoming trends of the market is well explained to the viewers for their better understanding. Market Research Inc has included a creative information of Precision Agriculture Technology Segment.
Major Key Players:
- Motorola
- IRRIOT
- SST(Proagrica)
- Precision Irrigation
- CropMetrics LLC
- Trimble Agriculture
- CropX
- Valmont Industries
- Dickey-John Corporation
- Monsanto Company
- Ag Leader Technology
- AgJunction
- Raven Industries
- Topcon Positioning Systems
- TeeJet Technologies.
The report condenses key insights of the Precision Agriculture Technology and the general status of the Precision Agriculture Technology makers. The report is a profitable wellspring of direction and heading for organizations and people interested in the business.
Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
Key players operating in North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe have been examined. This research report captures several attributes of businesses such as demand and overview of the products or services.
For product type segment,
- positioning system (GPS)
- remote sensing
- variable rate technology (VRT)
For end use/application segment,
- yield monitoring
- variable rate application
- field mapping
- soil monitoring
- crop scouting
There has been a healthy growth of the Precision Agriculture Technology market after considering the key drivers, hindrances, opportunities, and the approaching patterns of the key contenders. The competitive landscape forms a vital part of the report as it demonstrates the present-day strategies undertaken by the fellow businesses to channelize their growth. Their business tactics, collaborations with the other market players, merger and acquisition activities are undertaken by them, research and development activities and technological advancements made.
