deutsche-bank-cuts-bonus-payments

Despite a loss of 5.3 billion euros and a total loss of just under 14 The members of the Board of Management of Deutsche Bank have also received 2019 high bonuses in the past five years. Of course, they are on average 48 percent below the level of 2018, because the top managers forego their individual bonus. CEO Christian Sewing received 2019 a good five million euros after seven million euros in the previous year, 3.4 million fix and a good 1.6 million euros as a bonus. 2018 the bank was still able to generate a small profit of 300 million euros. Chairman of the supervisory board Paul Achleitner comes to 900. 000 and thus on good 40. 000 Euros more than 2018.

Total According to the annual report presented on Friday, the 2019 ten board members of Deutsche Bank will receive just under 36 million euros after 55, 7 million euros a year earlier. This is a decrease of 35 percent. Of these were 20, 9 million euros fixed salaries and around 15 million euro profit sharing. In contrast to the Management Board, Deutsche Bank's supervisory boards were able to increase their payments last year from EUR 5.8 million to EUR 6.1 million. Bonuses were again distributed to employees. At 1.5 billion, however, it was 400 million euros less than 2018. The decline is also related to the fact that the number of employees continues to increase by around 4. 100 to only 87. 600 has dropped. They received around ten billion euros in wages and salaries, seven percent less than 2018. Per capita, however, the decline is only a good two percent – of around an average 116. 00 on 114 .000 Euro.

Investors must waive the dividend

Because of the high loss, the bank does not want to pay its shareholders a dividend for 2019. The general meeting in May decides on this. In contrast, bondholders are to receive around 350 million euros.

According to Sewing, Deutsche Bank has 2019 achieved or even exceeded all of the goals you set yourself. The new year had started well, the positive trend of the fourth quarter 2019 continued. However, the bank boss does not dare to make a forecast for the current year. “But what the Covid – 19 pandemic means specifically for the global economy and for our bank cannot be predicted at this point in time. ”The bank could be significantly impacted by a sustained downturn in local, regional, or global economic conditions. But you can build on a solid foundation with a strong capital and liquidity base and high quality in the credit book, says Sewing. Deutsche Bank wants 2020 to increase banking income, further reduce costs and further reduce its balance sheet. In general, the institute sees itself much better prepared for market violations than a year ago.

A number of legal cases are still open. On around 13 pages, the bank explains the non-connected procedures in detail – by Cum -Ex on Danske Bank's involvement in money laundering, controversial trading in UK and Russian stocks, and unresolved shareholder claims related to the takeover of Postbank ten years ago. Deutsche Bank has set aside provisions totaling EUR 2.3 billion. Of this, however, almost 700 million euros are lost for the ongoing restructuring of the institute.

Commerzbank increases management board remuneration

In contrast to Deutsche Bank, Executive Board remuneration at Commerzbank increased significantly in the past year. In total, the eight top managers received 12, 15 million euros after a good 8.7 million euros. The second largest German commercial bank has earned 2019 a profit of 644 million euros, around 220 million euros less than a year earlier. CEO Martin Zielke received a total of around 2, after a good 1.9 million euros for 2018 the following year. million euros, almost a third more. With a good 800 million euro, his short and long-term bonus turned out to be almost twice as high as a year earlier despite the decline in profits. The shareholders should receive a dividend of 15.

Zielke expects a profit again this year. He does not comment on the possible effects of the corona pandemic on the business of his house in the annual report presented on Friday.