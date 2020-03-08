deserves-more-audience

Because football claims to be like life, his favorite sport Yves Rahmoune simply played a trick. Rahmoune, 40, coordinated at Steglitzer FC Stern 1900 the girls department. The trick is that he himself does not know exactly how he got this post. “It just happened,” says Rahmoune.

By chance he came to Steglitz because his daughter was looking for a suitable football club. She ended up at SFC Stern, Rahmoune. Because he was always there anyway, the trainer wanted to quickly make him her assistant. Then came that way, but it didn't stop there. Rahmoune quickly rose from assistant coach to boss – and two years ago he took over the entire management of the girls' football department.

Who wants to know why football is better and better works worse, in Rahmoune you will find exactly the right contact. A lot still depends on the commitment of individuals who accidentally end up in a club – or not.

There are around 1.7 million football volunteers, according to the German Football Association ( DFB), trend for years: falling. This hits the kicking women the most in men's football country Germany. “The structures are set up in such a way that the boys come first and then the girls, for example when it comes to space,” Christine Lehmann told Tagesspiegel recently. Lehmann sits on the women's and girls' soccer committee of the Berlin Football Association (BFV), she knows about the concerns and needs of the soccer players.

People like Rahmoune are all the more welcome – who “coordinates instead of leaving everything to his own devices”. After all, three teams with a total of around 50 Rahmoune has juniors in mind the 2008 – he play vintage in his own leagues. The younger girls kick with the boys.

Top address for female soccer players in Berlin

The SFC star is considered a top address in Berlin's women's football – which in addition to youth work is also related to the first, second and third team. The “third” plays the national league (small field), the “second” also (large field) and the “first” even in the regional league. It comes directly to the Bundesliga and the second division and there Stern 1900 measures itself among other things with high-turnover sizes like that 1. FC Union or RB Leipzig – and travels to games in Leipzig, Jena or the Magdeburg FFC, where they lost 1-7 at the start of the second round last Sunday. The fight against relegation can hurt. In the next home game there are better chances against Erzgebirge Aue (22. March, 13 Uhr, Schildhornstraße sports field, Kreuznacher Straße entrance 29) .

As high as the Steglitzerinnen only Union, Viktoria and Hohen Neuendorf play in the area of ​​the BFV – whereby above all Union and Viktoria are much financially stronger. It is all the more remarkable that Stern 1900 has been in the regional league for three years.

” That gives the entire club prestige, ”says Rahmoune about the league membership of the women's team, even if the number of spectators remains manageable. 20 to 30 spectators come to normal home games, after all 150 to 200 when RB Leipzig makes guest appearances with world champion Anja Mittag. No intoxicating numbers, so finding a sponsor is difficult, year after year it is about creating a functioning financial plan. Regarding the expensive matter, the soccer players not only have advocates in the club, but, as Rahmoune reports, “especially at the regulars' table, also complainers.” “Sure, there are sometimes discordions from the club because we don't have the resources like Union,” says Rahmoune.

Women regional league, men Berlin league

Behind Köpenicker and Leipzigerinnen are men's departments that have a budget of around 40 million (Union) and Provide millions (Leipzig) for their Bundesliga kickers. The Stern men kick six-class in the Berlin league, there at the top, and have also been Berlin cup finalists.

The prospects for the women's teams at Union and Leipzig could still be would be better if the clubs branched off a fraction. After all: Leipzig, league leaders in the regional league, is now planning to use the Red Bull money to march into the first division. If everything goes normally, the shower kickers will be on 24 . May meet the SFC Stern for the last time in Leipzig for the time being – and organize a small championship celebration after the last game of the season.

It would be a great success for Stern to be in the league again to stay. “We want to stabilize in this class,” says SFC team manager Saskia Steiger – and with a clear concept. A “mediocre effort” (climber) is to be contrasted with the maximum success, whereby mediocre effort means above all the financial. Approximately 30.000) is the budget of the Steglitz women per season, half goes for bus trips and referee (250 to 300 Euros per game) on it. “It would be nice to find a sponsor to cover travel expenses,” says Steiger. She wants the association to subsidize referee costs, “as is the case for men up to the regional league.”

Despite the high hurdles, Steiger strives for the optimum: attractive regional league football There are training sessions twice a week, and when there are exams, there are also a few students missing. “In the regional league, no player earns money, so work and study go ahead,” says Steiger. 26 – One year old once kicked for the blue-yellow against the ball, had her career after one However, the injury ended prematurely. She switched to volunteer management and has been courting sponsors, ordering tracksuits or doing press work.

People like Saskia Steiger hold them Women's and girls' department at SF C star together. “The recipe is that we do it voluntarily and out of love – and have a lot of fun doing it. You can't do without fun, ”says Steiger. Neither without continuity. The actors at SFC Stern have been involved in the club for many years in many cases, some, like Steiger, who 13 years is a member, have a stable smell. Others, like Yves Rahmoune, just happened.