Derby broadcast in the An der Alten Försterei stadium

bcc March 3, 2020
Derby broadcast in the An der Alten Försterei stadium

Are in the lottery process for derby tickets at 7200 Guest cards naturally many Union fans went empty-handed. But at home you don't have to watch the game. As Union has just announced, there will be a live broadcast at the An der Alten Försterei stadium. Before that, the small derby between the U – will also take place in the stadium – teams from Hertha and Union instead of.

Optimistic to Leverkusen

With a victory in Leverkusen, 1. FC Union can for the first time since 2001 reach the cup semi-finals. My colleague David Joram wrote down why Berliners are optimistic this season despite the two defeats against Leverkusen.

Daily mirror | David Joram

What happens after the Hopp banner?

The Hopp poster and the protest against collective punishments as well as the DFB also keep Union busy – and probably longer. The police have started an investigation. My colleague David Joram has summarized the reactions and classifies the events.

Daily mirror | David Joram

This is what the coaches say

Oliver Glasner (Wolfsburg): “In the end we are very satisfied, here is another one To have got a point. If you are 0-2 behind in Berlin, it's very, very difficult. Big compliments to the team how they came back. “

Urs Fischer (Union): “For me a correct point. The tie reflects the game. I am satisfied that we got a point at the end. Wolfsburg tried again to create what Team reacted well. (…) Standards were the weapon today. “

Fischer to the protests: “I understand if one expresses his opinion, but how do you say his opinion? For me that is a question of the way and for me it has to do with decency and respect. (…) It was really very uncomfortable for the boys. (…) The second interruption … that's not great. “

Protest, poster, break and a point

The summary of today's day in the stadium An the old forester from my colleague David Joram.

Daily mirror | David Joram

Union captain Christopher Trimmel about the dialogue with the fan scene

“We communicated very clearly that we are from ours I don’t want to see them. I said that, at a time like this, it is important that we go there and express our opinion – as the fans do. “

The fact that one does not close both eyes in the case of personal defamation is important and correct.

Christian Gentner

Protest yes, you can do it. But when you personally insult people, a line is crossed. It's a shame that these interruptions destroy football a bit.

Christopher Trimmel at Dazn

Und dies noch von der Waldseite:

And this from the forest side: “For years the criticism has been ignored and is now disturbed by abnormalities.” Image: djo

Laceration at Robert Andrich

Union midfielder is hit in the face by a teammate in the corner and bleeds. Now he is sitting in the penalty area and is being treated.

Another corner for Wolfsburg

But Mehmedi heads over the gate. That should have been it.

4 minutes plus additional time

2: 2 through Weghorst

There is the balance. The newly substituted Joao Victor prevails far too easily against Christopher Lenz on the right and crosses sharply into the middle, where Wout Weghorst holds his head. Annoying for Union and undoubtedly earned, because in a weak game Wolfsburg is at least more active than Union.

discharge from Bülter

Union is hardly coming forward in the last minutes, just had but the Berliners have a great opportunity. Bülter has a lot of time in the penalty area, looks in the middle, but finds no teammate. There was more in it.

Union is doing well

Wolfsburg is now clearly making the game, but it has not really been mandatory since the connection hit. So far, Union's defense is good and hardly allows anything. 20 minutes still.

Second change

Grischa Prömel replaces Christian Gentner.

Change at Union

Marcus Ingvartsen comes for Yunus Malli

