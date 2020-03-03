Derby broadcast in the An der Alten Försterei stadium

This is what the coaches say

Oliver Glasner (Wolfsburg): “In the end we are very satisfied, here is another one To have got a point. If you are 0-2 behind in Berlin, it's very, very difficult. Big compliments to the team how they came back. “

Urs Fischer (Union): “For me a correct point. The tie reflects the game. I am satisfied that we got a point at the end. Wolfsburg tried again to create what Team reacted well. (…) Standards were the weapon today. “

Fischer to the protests: “I understand if one expresses his opinion, but how do you say his opinion? For me that is a question of the way and for me it has to do with decency and respect. (…) It was really very uncomfortable for the boys. (…) The second interruption … that's not great. “