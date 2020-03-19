deployment-decision-for-b-plan-made

The district of Pankow has on 10. March the layout decision for a development plan (B-Plan) was presented so that the wasteland between the S-Bahn stations Pankow and Heinersdorf can be built on with apartments. Investor Kurt Krieger (Möbel Höffner, Sconto etc.) 2009 / 10 had acquired the former rail freight area (the Tagesspiegel reported in the edition of March 7th 2020).

The installation decision speaks of approx. 200000 square meters of floor space for residential purposes said Pankow City Councilor Vollrad Kuhn (Alliance 90 / Greens) on request. The residential building areas are to be developed as part of the Berlin model for cooperative development of building land. According to the current status, thirty percent of the floor area of ​​living space is to be planned as rent-related and occupancy-related living space on the basis of the Housing Promotion Regulations (WFB) 2019

A climate-neutral neighborhood is not planned

The sales areas in the area of ​​retail concentration (near S- and U-Bahn station Pankow) should be approx. 12 500 square meters. Gastronomy, offices, services, a library, a gallery and apartments are planned as further usage modules. The specialist store location for furniture west of Prenzlauer Promenade is to be developed with approx. 45 000 square meters of sales area, says Kuhn. The proportion for marginal ranges relevant to the center should amount to a maximum of ten percent. The district wants to hold on to the school location on the eastern part of the site. There is a corresponding decision of the district assembly (BVV). However, the location is considered to be difficult to build on because three railway monuments must be preserved and preserved.

The new quarter is not designated as a climate-neutral district. In this context, Kuhn referred to a reference in the list resolution to the mobility concept still to be developed in Berlin, the continuation of the Panke-Trail cycle path and the planned new tram line.