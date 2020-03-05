denise-herrmann-wins-in-nove-mesto

Denise Herrmann might have preferred to celebrate her sixth World Cup victory with all the brimborium. But instead of the ovation of tens of thousands of fans, a big award ceremony and a detailed press conference, the 31 year-old ran beyond the silence in the gapingly empty, huge biathlon arena of Nove Mesto. No waving, no cheering at the “Geister” World Cup in the Czech Republic – instead just a short interview on TV after moving. “I really did a good race,” said the Saxon on ZDF – with a good safety margin from the reporter.

The former cross-country skier showed on Thursday with her second success of the season, the second of the German women's team , two flawless shooting ranges in partly gusty wind and also delivered the best time. And in the end it wasn't so bad that instead of the deafening noise of the fans, there was hardly anything to be heard – due to the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, the ranks remain empty. “I probably need the peace and quiet around me,” fluttered Herrmann after the first race after the World Cup, where she had won silver in the pursuit and the relay. “I already thought that it was not a disadvantage to be able to do my things calmly and focused at the shooting range.” Then she added: “Joking aside, it would have been cool to experience the atmosphere here.”

In the end, only six of the 98 starters came through with ten goals. One of them, Herrmann, who has problems with the rifle from time to time: “I was surprised and looked three times to see if it was really my targets.” Second place went to Anais Bescon (+ 27, 2 seconds) and the Czech Marketa Davidova (1 error / + 49, 7 seconds).

Mood-technical tragedy

Instead of the biathlon festival, the ski hunters celebrated the first World Cup with the exclusion of the fans. More than 100. 000 supporters were actually expected on the four competition days. “There is too much panic,” complained the Finnish Kaisa Mäkäräinen. The organizers, who had built extra grandstands on the route, will lose 2.5 million euros as a result of the decision of the National Security Council, as the Czech IBU Vice President Jiri Hamza said.

The stadium announcer also quit Herrmann Early start number three, like all starters, was dedicated and cheers could be heard from the supervisors – but otherwise it was a tragedy in terms of mood. “But I didn't notice it at all. After Antholz it is good to do your thing in peace, ”said Franziska Preuß, who after two mistakes made the race as 13. ended. Norway's star Tiril Eckhoff said: “It's a shame without fans.”

Meanwhile, four-time world champion Simon Schempp hopes for a sprint on Friday (17. 30 Uhr / ZDF and Eurosport) for an encouraging result. The 31 year old had dropped out of the World Cup in mid-January due to poor shape and had to do without the World Cup for the second time in a row. “I generally feel good, but I cannot estimate how quickly this will also have an effect in competition,” said the Uhinger. At the weekend the relays are first, before the mass starts follow on Sunday. (dpa)