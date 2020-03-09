demoted-to-customers

A ghost named Corona is around Europe, and the first league games are now in the Champions League. On Wednesday in Paris, Dortmund will play in front of empty ranks. Tottenham defender Eric Dier is likely to be annoyed that fans are in the stadium for the return leg between Leipzig and the Spurs. Because since his confrontation with a supporter on Wednesday, Dier has had enough.

In English football, direct contact between players and fans is a rarity, and not only since the corona virus. When Dier climbed up over the advertising banner and over the chairs against Norwich immediately after the cup-out, the tea saucers wobbled in the cupboard on the island. Since Eric Cantona's kung fu kick 1995 no player has dared to approach a trailer like this. The details are still unclear, but supposedly Dier wanted to jump aside his brother. He would have argued with the fan himself because he badly insulted the international.

It was only the last and far from the ugliest example of malpractice in a football stadium in England. Racism in particular is again present in the ranks, most recently through monkey noises against Antonio Rüdiger.

The German fans act as a group

That also in Germany Racists and idiots using the anonymity of the masses to insult others can be confirmed by, among others, Jordan Torunarigha from Hertha BSC. And non-racist mobbing, such as Eric Dier has experienced, has become part of everyday life for Schalke's goalkeeper Alexander Nübel Group are perceived, but only as a rabble mass. The self-image is correspondingly different. The English crowd is more spontaneous and sometimes funnier than the German curve, but it doesn't have the same ability to act decisively as a group.

Video 21. 02. 2020, 11: 45 Clock 02: 16 min. 'Otherwise you're an accomplice': Rüdiger demands action against racism

However one stands by the protests against collective punishment, the DFB and Dietmar Hopp: the organizational strength of the German fan scene is admirable. The fans protest firmly, in solidarity and – mostly – also eloquently. They see themselves in every debate as a responsible actor to talk to. In such a culture, it is easier for the group to face individual idiots. In Münster a black player was insulted a few weeks ago, in Frankfurt there was last Pöbler during the minute's silence for the victims of Hanau. In both cases there was a resounding “Nazis out!” Calls.

In England it is often also said that fans should control themselves. But how should collective responsibility emerge from nowhere? Whether through bans on alcohol and standing room or high ticket prices, the English fans were treated like a dangerous mass of individual consumers for years, and not as a responsible community of people.

It was bleating like a customer at the complaint

In the first leg against Tottenham, the Leipzig fans by the way protested in solidarity against the high ticket prices of the Premier League. This confused many London football hipsters because they had heard that RB fans were just shameless football consumers. In reality, however, it is the English fans who have been demoted to customers.

An English friend has just moved back home after several years in Berlin. When he went back to football there, he was amazed that most fans above all raised their voices to complain about their own team. There was hardly any support. It was complained like a customer with the complaint. And why not? As an English fan, a product is sold for a lot of money, and if you don't like the product, you can complain. But this turns the fantasy itself into something negative, both for the insulting fan and for the insulted player.

With all justified criticism of some Ultras for their behavior in the Causa Hopp, you still have to notice: Better a mature fan base that sometimes crosses borders than the poisonous customer existence of the English. The empty ranks in the Champions League will be a reminder that football without fans is really nonsense.

Kit Holden writes about European football from the British point of view during the Champions League match weeks.