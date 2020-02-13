demand-for-organ-donation-cards-rose-sharply

The demand for organ donation cards appears to have skyrocketed in January. Last month, 740. 000 organ donation cards were ordered, the news portal “Business Insider” reported on Sunday, citing figures from the Federal Center for Health Education (BZgA). Compared to previous months, demand has more than doubled. So it has 2019 on average only round 330. 000 Orders placed per month. The BZgA registered four million orders for the entire year 2019.

More interest in organ donation card

The BZgA information page on organ donation has also seen a strong increase in demand. In the months before there had been an average of 30. 000 monthly calls, in January 2020 the number was at 175. 500. In mid-January, the Bundestag voted on the new rules for the framework for organ donation.

No majority for resolving a contradiction in organ donation

The majority voted in a vote without political pressure of deputies for the so-called consent solution. It stipulates that organ donation is still only possible if a potential donor or close relatives consent to organ donation. In addition, there should be more information on the subject with the aim of increasing the number of organ donations.

The proposal of the contradiction solution supported by Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) did not find a majority. According to this proposal, anyone who would not have actively disagreed would have become a potential donor. (EPD)