defuse-the-spines-of-the-virus

It's just a tiny, nondescript molecule – and yet it's the cause of the biggest global crisis in a long time. Researchers call it “ACE-2,” a protein that sits in the membrane of many human cells that line the airways and lung tissue. It is this ACE-2 that makes infection with Sars-CoV-2, the new coronavirus, possible. It is the gateway for viruses to enter the cell, where they multiply. It is also related to ACE-2 that some patients become particularly seriously ill or even die from acute lung and multiple organ failure.

But as paradoxical as it may sound – at the same time ACE-2 could save the day , the cure for these very patients. At least that's what the researchers at a Viennese biotech company hope to start a study in Germany, Denmark and Austria. Covid – 19 – patients large amounts of artificial ACE-2 are injected.

An old idea that could now save lives

The story begins 2002 when in China that first new type of coronavirus presumably passed on by humans, like 8000 infected, sick and almost 800 kills: Sars-CoV-1. Even if it differed in some properties from today's virus – for example in that infected people developed symptoms very quickly and not only after about two or three days – it also used ACE-2 as a gateway into the cells.

The Viennese researcher Josef Penninger was researching Sars-CoV-1, which like all corona viruses has a shell that is littered with “sting” -Proteins that look like a crown or corona during solar eclipse on electron microscopic images. When the molecular biologist, then head of the Institute of Molecular Biotechnology in Vienna, examines this “sting” in more detail, he realizes that it fits like a key into the “lock” of the ACE-2 molecule in the membrane of lung cells and the cell unlocked for the virus.

This gave him an idea: If the coronavirus-infected patient were now to be given masses of artificial ACE-2, then they would have the virus Spikes defuse the thorns of a cactus like marshmallows. There would hardly be any viruses left to infect new cells.

And the ACE-2 excess would have a second effect. Because when the cells are infected, the coronaviruses take the ACE-2 proteins into the cell to a certain extent. As a result, they disappear from the cell surface and can no longer perform their actual function: to bind and split a substance (angiotensin-II) that is very harmful to lung cells. According to Penninger's research, this poison is the reason for the severe, life-threatening course of pneumonia from Covid – 19 – Patients (see also technical sheet “NEJM”). An excess of ACE-2 would both catch the virus and ensure that the angiotensin poison is defused.

Sars-CoV-2 is very similar to Sars-CoV-1

So Penninger founds 2005 a company, Apeiron, the “APN 01 ”developed the ACE-2 imitation. But the Sars epidemic has been over for two years, and after the initial collaboration and support, the British pharmaceutical company Glaxo-Smith-Kline withdraws from the cooperation with Apeiron, the money flows into other projects. Apeiron's researchers can still do five studies on a total of 89 Patients prove that APN 01 is tolerated and does not cause any serious side effects. But the last study with APN 01 takes place in the year 2009. It is not enough for proof of effectiveness or even approval. You switch to cancer drugs. But when in January 2020, it becomes clear that a corona virus is being handled in China again Apeiron's researchers the chance to revive the old concept.

“At the beginning of February we saw that Sars-CoV-2 is the Sars virus from 2002 is very similar, ”says Peter Llewellyn-Davies from the company management. Above all, the structure of the spike protein, i.e. the sting of the virus, should be 76 percent agreement at the crucial points practically identical. Studies have shown that the stinger of Sars-CoV-2 binds to ACE-2 even better than the old Sars virus.

“At that time the virus was only widespread in China, so we wanted to start a study there quickly and APN 01 there in a study with a total of 24 test patients. “But the talks with the Chinese authorities delay, meanwhile the epidemic takes its course, spreads to other countries, becomes a pandemic. “Then we decided to carry out a larger study in Europe.”

Do coronaviruses also infect the intestine?

At a total of ten clinics in Germany, Austria and Denmark 200 Covid – 19 – Patients are recruited, half of whom will receive the medication and the other placebo to test whether it works. “Many centers can be considered, including clinics in Italy,” says Llewellyn-Davies. “But the investigators are also so busy there that they cannot supervise any additional clinical studies.”

The ACE-2 imitation is injected into the patient and not only gets into the lung tissue, but also into other organs, such as the intestine. There too, the cells carry ACE-2 receptors to absorb nutrients. The viruses can also invade there. An explanation for some Covid – 19 – Diarrhea symptoms described to patients? “The infection could have started here because food was eaten from the Wuhan market, probably the origin of the outbreak,” wrote the Penninger research team, who is now researching at the University of Toronto, in early March in the journal “Intensive Care Medicine”.

Study results expected by Apeiron “in the fourth quarter” 2020. Llewellyn-Davies cannot predict how quickly an approval can be given – provided a convincing proof of effectiveness has been provided. Because currently the usual speed of work of the regulatory authorities seems to be accelerating drastically. “I've been in this industry for a long time, but I've never seen a study within 14 days was approved by the authorities in Austria, Germany and Denmark. “That was“ unbelievable ”.

“Covid – 19 a topic will remain for a long time “

The authorities cannot help with the manufacture of the active ingredient, Apeiron is trying to organize this in cooperation with large pharmaceutical companies . Whether the active ingredient – provided it works as hoped – will still come in time to help patients in this pandemic is open. “We don't know how long this pandemic will continue,” says Llewellyn-Davies. “They are now trying to limit the spread, but I still assume that the Covid – 19 – Illness will remain an issue for a long time. “

The not yet approved active ingredient Llewellyn-Davies says that individual patients who can no longer be helped can now be made available in the form of “compassionate use” so that Apeiron has to be “very careful”. “On the one hand, we want to help patients and make them healthy, of course.” If the treating doctors turn to the company, they will consider this option. But on the other hand tie that in the small company of 30 Employees also capacities and active ingredient material. “And we want to complete the study quickly so that we can get approval quickly and make the drug available to a large number of people.”