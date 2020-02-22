World

Debacle against Cologne – “That was a shitty day”

bcc February 22, 2020
Hertha lacks leadership and attitude

Hertha celebrates through the season, the club swims, the club whistles – and Michael Preetz goes away without saying a word. His predecessor would have answered the questions, the criticism. Whenever Hertha had to suffer heavy or embarrassing defeats that put the big picture into question, Dieter Hoeneß was in top form. The full length commentary by Michael Rosentritt >>>>

Cool down

The trainers leave the stage. Probably everyone has to cool down a bit after this game – some at the carnival, the others maybe more quiet activities. And we? Will not be revealed. In any case, we stay on the ball.

Because of the good training week, the result is inexplicable for me.

Alexander Nouri

We have to apologize to the viewers and look ahead.

Alexander Nouri

We wanted to set a signal, we didn't succeed. We missed all the virtues that distinguished us last week. Now we have to be critical of each other.

Hertha trainer Alexander Nouri

My team did a lot right. I am pleased that the entire team worked well.

Cologne coach Markus Gisdol

Here we go

The press conference begins.

The big wait

Still no trainer in sight.

Black on white

The numbers for 0: 5.

Die Übersicht.
The overview. Image: Tsp

The game report

Everything to read again, directly from the Olympic Stadium. Here:

After a bad performance, the Berliners lost 0: 5 against Cologne. The team of coach Alexander Nouri is missing at all corners and ends.

Daily mirror | Michael Rosentritt

That was a shitty day. We didn’t manage it in a playful way and long balls also have nothing brought. After the early goal we didn't have our swine dog can overcome.

Niklas Stark

Only the captain speaks

Niklas Stark has to answer the questions about this loss. The other players seem to be served.

Speaking of Nouri

Hertha's coach looked completely baffled at the end of the game. How does he deal with this defeat? We are waiting for his reactions in the press conference. He is not yet visible.

fans may do that

The first are already demanding a new (old) Berlin trainer.

The restlessness after the restlessness after the restlessness

The Berlin fans sent their team into the cabin with a whistle. It could now be a very restless week, after everyone already thought the worst was over after the ex-coach Jürgen Klinsmann left.

The game is over

The referee redeems the Herthan team on time. It was a very bitter and bad bankruptcy for her. Not much went together. The first reactions will follow shortly.

Waiting for the final whistle

Is it over soon? Question for the Berlin players, coaches and fans.

gallows humor

The Hertha fans counter the Klinsmann chants of the Cologne fans. They sing: “We'll win the championship and the European Cup and the cup”. Not.

Today is Carnival Saturday

All you need to know.

Nothing going on


Hertha doesn't seem to be thinking of much anymore. But does anyone wonder at this interim status?

