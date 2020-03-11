Death rate in Northern Italy skyrockets – “Patients are allowed to die”

The situation in northern Italy is becoming increasingly dramatic. This is shown by the region's death rates compared to the rest of the country.

The Italian Gimbe Foundation, which promotes the dissemination of scientific information, has created an impressive graph that shows the death rate according to Covid- 19 – Diseases in Lombardy compared to the rest of Italy.

The basis was the official one Number from 10. March of 631 coronavirus deaths in the country. In Lombardy there were as of Tuesday 5731 people at Covid – 19 fell ill. According to the official figures, the lethality there is 8.1 percent. In the rest of Italy it is 3.7 percent.

Around 500 people are currently in intensive care in Lombardy in Lombardy.

“Currently none Places in the intensive care units more “

And it is precisely this support that one believes the mayor of the northern Italian city of Bergamo, Giorgio Gori, to become increasingly difficult in view of the growing number of cases.

Gori wrote on Tuesday in a dramatic tweet:

“The number of patients in intensive therapy can also be misleading. It just seems that the increase has weakened. Because in reality there are currently no more places in the intensive care units (new ones are being created with great difficulty). Patients who cannot be treated are allowed to die. ”

What Gori alludes to:

In the past Days ago, the rate of new infections in Italy dropped. It was between 24. February and March 9 each day at 20 or more percent, it was from the 9th to the 10. March dropped to eleven percent.

But what is also true:

Places in intensive care in northern Italy are becoming scarce. A doctor from Bergamo had raised the alarm last weekend in a well-received Facebook post.

“I want to see the medical records”

In Italy there have been reports about the meaningfulness of the numbers for days a bigger debate.

The well-known virologist Roberto Burioni doubts the meaningfulness of the statistics. He writes on Twitter:

“Mortality in Lombardy is much more than twice as high as in other regions if you die 'among other things because of the corona virus and not just because of the corona virus' . Does that mean that the Lombards are much sicker than the others. It doesn't make sense to me, I'm sorry. I want to see the medical records. ”

Burioni has long criticized the fact that the statistics in Italy also include cases where the cause of death is not clearly the coronavirus, but also those in which several potentially fatal diseases. The counting method, according to Burioni, artificially increases the number of cases.

The background:

In Italy, far more people have been tested for the corona virus in Europe – and since the appearance of the first Covid – 19 Disease on 20. February mortal tests are also carried out.

An analysis of the first 104 Coronavirus deaths in Italy have shown that more than two thirds of the deceased examined have suffered from at least two more or less life-threatening previous diseases.

Many of them would not have lived long without being infected by the virus – or they would probably have survived the virus infection if it had not been seriously ill and their immune system had been weakened .

[Mehr zum Thema: Letalität in Italien 30-mal höher als in Deutschland – wie ist das möglich?]

Germany counts differently

These deaths are also reported in the Italian Case statistics included. In other countries, they would not have been tested for the corona virus at all.

The special count in Italy is also the reason why the lethality of Covid – 19 is so much higher than, for example, in Germany.

However: All over Italy is counted immediately. In this respect, it makes sense to compare the mortality rate of Lombardy and the rest of the country.

Administration of the region calls for tightening measures

In response to the rapid Spread of the virus in northern Italy, the regional president of Lombardy has called for a complete shutdown of all businesses and activities in the northern Italy region. “Half-hearted measures do not help to get this emergency situation under control, we have seen that in the past few weeks,” said Attilio Fontana on Wednesday.

All shops except pharmacies and supermarkets should close, all “non-essential” activities should be suspended. He had sent a letter to the government in Rome. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte had already shown himself open to more restrictive measures.

So far, shops are not obliged to close. Bars and restaurants are also still open – but with shorter opening hours. Lombardy is particularly affected by the virus. Overall, more than 10 000 People infected, more than 630 died. The number of infected people continues to rise despite the already existing closures.

