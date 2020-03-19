De-oiled Lecithin Market 2020: Which Emerging Players are Under The Radar|Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, LECICO GmbH, Lecital, Austrade

Global De-oiled Lecithin Market Report studies the latest industry trends, market development aspects, market gains, and industry scenario during the forecast period. The report provides the details related to fundamental overview, development status, latest advancements, market dominance and market dynamics. In today’s economical market place, businesses take a lot of efforts to seek better solutions in terms of product trends, future products, marketing strategy, future events, actions or behaviours.

Europe de-oiled lecithin market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.7% in the forecast period 2019 to 2026.

De-oiled Lecithin Market Synopsis 2020-2027: De-oiled lecithin is enriched in phospholipids compound and is free of oil. It is practically free or contains negligible amount of oil and has high concentration of polyunsaturated fatty acids. De-oiled lecithin is available in powder or granular form. The powdered or granular form of the product makes it easier for handling and has compact packaging which facilitates easy transportation and storage. The powdered or granular form of de-oiled lecithin has high dispersibility which offers a competitive advantage as compared to other types of lecithin which is available in liquid form. List of the TOP KEY PLAYERS that are operating in the global De-oiled Lecithin Market are Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, LECICO GmbH, Lecital, Austrade Inc, Clarkson Grain, GIIAVA, Bunge Limited, LASENOR EMUL, S.L., Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd., American Lecithin Company, Clarkson Grain, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, Novastell, DUPONT and others.

By Type (GMO, Non-GMO), Method of Extraction (Acetone Extraction, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, Ultrafiltration Process) By Source (Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, Egg), Form (Powdered, Granulated), Application (Food, Feed, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Others) Few Of The Major Competitors Currently Working In Global De-oiled Lecithin Market Are Cargill, Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, LECICO GmbH, Lecital, Austrade Inc, Clarkson Grain, GIIAVA, Bunge Limited, LASENOR EMUL, S.L., Amitex Agro Product Pvt. Ltd., American Lecithin Company, Clarkson Grain, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe, Novastell, DUPONT and others.

The De-oiled Lecithin Market report highlights the key players and the latest strategies including company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, product width and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ratio, and investment ideas.

Europe de-oiled Lecithin market is segmented into five notable segments such as type, method of extraction, source, form, application.

o On the basis of type the market is segmented into GMO and non-GMO.

o In August 2018, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the opening of their new regional office in China. The office will engage in the flavor and ingredients application, creation, customer innovation center and development. The center will expand the company in Asia-Pacific region to meet the customer needs of food and beverages.

o On the basis of extraction method the market is segmented into acetone extraction, supercritical carbon dioxide extraction and ultrafiltration process.

o In March 2018, Cargill, Incorporated introduced de-oiled lecithin of GMO and non-GMO lecithin products. The product will firstly market in the Europe; de-oiled lecithin can help bakery and snacks manufacturers to deliver the recognizable ingredient label to the consumers at affordable price range.

o On the basis of sources the market is segmented into soy, sunflower, rapeseed and egg.

o In January 2019, Avril (France) announced the acquisition with the LECICO GmbH. The company acquisition will focus on the development of the lecithin and specialty ingredients for the consumers.

o On the basis of form the market is segmented into powder and granulated.

o In June 2018, the company, Clarkson Soy Products LLC (U.S.) changes their copyright name to Clarkson Specialty Lecithins, which was previously engaged in offering certified organic soy lecithin and continue to operation the company offers commercial quantities of soy and sunflower lecithin.

o On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, feed, personal care and others. The food & beverage is further sub-segmented into bakery products, convenience foods & beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, confectionery products and others.

