davie-selke-on-saturday-despite-being-blocked-in-the-olympic-stadium

Selke despite being blocked in the stadium

Davie Selke does not waste any thought about the no-game clause against Hertha BSC, he definitely wants to come to the Berlin Olympic Stadium this Saturday. The attacker from SV Werder Bremen announced this in a conversation with the “Berliner Kurier” (Friday). The 25 – The year-old was loaned from the capital club to his former club during the winter break – on 25. Game day of the Bundesliga, Berlin and Bremen meet in a duel against relegation.

Resentment Selke does not have. “It wasn't that Hertha wanted to give me up,” he said. He also had a good relationship with the then coach Jürgen Klinsmann until the end. Due to the new additions Matheus Cunha and Krzysztof Piatek, the place in the attack of Hertha became tight. “I just wanted to continue playing my games,” said Selke.

Selke did not rule out staying in Bremen even in the event of relegation, currently documented the SV Werder the penultimate place in the table. According to the “courier”, however, a purchase obligation should not take effect. “No matter where I play, Werder will always be my favorite club,” said Selke. (dpa)