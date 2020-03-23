Data Warehouse as a Service Market -The Next Booming Segment in the World |SAP SE, Cloudera Inc, Teradata Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pivotal Software Inc, Amazon Web Services Inc, Yellow Brick, Google LLC, , Hortonworks Inc, Microsoft Corporation, INC., Micro Focus International plc, Snowflake Computing Inc and IBM Corporation

Data warehousing as a service is a re-appropriating model in which a service supplier arranges and manages the hardware and software assets a data warehouse requires, and the client gives the data and pays to the managed service. With DWaaS, an organization doesn’t have to burn through cash in advance to create an on-premises data warehouse or stress over setting up and managing the necessary hardware and software.

Data Warehouse as a Service market is expected to reach at +21% CAGR during forecast period 2020-2025.

Scope of the Report:

The key players covered in this study:

For the strong and stable business outlook, different parameters have been analyzed across the global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-pacific, Europe and India.

Market Segment by Type, covers

EDWaaS

ODS

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Customer Analytics

Asset Management

Fraud Detection

Threat Management

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the opportunities in Data Warehouse as a Service market? What is the competitive landscape in the market? What are the data regulations that will impact the market? What are the major growth factors for the regions? What are the dynamics of theData Warehouse as a Service market

