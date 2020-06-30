Data Warehouse as a Service Market Analysis, Revenue | Top Players are IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, and More

Data Warehouse as a Service Market report studies the size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. Data Warehouse as a Service Market research report categorizes by the companies, region, type, end-user of industry and Many More.

Data Warehouse as a Service Market research report is generated with a nice blend of industry insight, talent solutions, practical solutions and use of technology to advance user experience. The key research methodology used in this Data Warehouse as a Service Market report by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Nowadays, businesses get highly benefited with the different segments covered in the market research report which provides better market insights to them with which they can drive the business into right direction.

Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market is driven rapid increase in data volume, which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 1.29 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 7.17 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 23.92% in the forecast period to 2026.

Data warehouse as a service can be referred as a managed service & a type of outsourcing model eliminating the expense of on premises data warehouse where the out sourcing service provider configures the software & hardware which an on premises data warehouse requires. This is a type of paid service where the data is being provided by the customer to the out sourcing company.

Market Drivers:

Rise in adoption of cloud service specifically in private cloud for data storage due to growth in data volume

Increasing need to follow the stringent rules & regulation regarding data safety drives the demand for data warehouse as service

Market Restraints:

There is always a scepticism thought of data security or data theft of the user by the outsourcing company

Lack of skilled person and very slow adoption of cloud from extract, transform and load tools restraining this market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Data Warehouse as a Service Market Research Report: Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft, SAP SE, Snowflake Computing Inc, 1010data, Teradata, Micro Focus, Hortonworks Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Pivotal Software, Inc., Solver, Yellowbrick Data, Inc., Panoply Ltd, MarkLogic Corporation, MemSQL Inc., LUX Fund Technology & Solutions, Inc and Accur8 Software.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

If opting for the Global version of Data Warehouse as a Service Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In December, 2018, Snowflake Computing announced the expansion due to increasing customer demand of Snowflake on Microsoft Azure particularly in Europe region. Accelerated networking and storage soft delete is the added feature of this platform.

In September 2018, Accur8 Software announced data migration as a Service which enables migration service for the IBMi operating environment companies. This also enables to transfer data from IBMi environment to the cloud platform.

Some of the Major Highlights of TOC covers:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

Definition and forecast parameters

Methodology and forecast parameters

Data Sources

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Business trends

Regional trends

Product trends

End-use trends

Chapter 3: Access Control Industry Insights

Industry segmentation

Industry landscape

Vendor matrix

Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4: Access Control Market, By Region

Chapter 5: Company Profile

Business Overview

Financial Data

Product Landscape

Strategic Outlook

SWOT Analysis

