Data Historian Market Latest trending report is booming globally by Top Leading Players International Flavors & Fragrances, Givaudan, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Firmenich SA, Robertet Group, etc.

The Global Data Historian market is forecast to reach USD 1491.1 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. A data historian also known as operational historian or process historian is a software program that records and recovers production and process data by time; it stores data in a real time series database that effectively store data with minimal disk space and quick recovery. The market for data historian is influenced by rapid business expansions.

The influential players of the Data Historian market that are included in the report are:

International Flavors & Fragrances, Givaudan, Frutarom Industries Ltd., Firmenich SA, Robertet Group, T. Hasegawa Co., Ltd., Takasago International Corporation, Symrise AG, Robertet Group, and MANE, among others.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to show high growth during the forecast period. This is due to the growing adoption of data historian software and services among small and medium-sized enterprises with growing digitization, and expanding adoption of IoT-based technologies. Most of the developing countries are looking at India, and China as the global market. These countries consist of over 40% population across the globe and application of data historian in this region will grow with a very high rate.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Data Historian market on the basis of component, organization size, deployment type, application, end-use industry and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Software

Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

On-Premise

Cloud

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Production Tracking

Environmental Auditing

Asset Performance Management

Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

Predictive Maintenance

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Oil and Gas

Marine

Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals

Paper and Pulp

Data Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

