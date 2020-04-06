Data Center Virtualization Market Shows Strong Growth | Radiant Communications Corp, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation,

The key players of the Data Center Virtualization market are making moves like product launches, joint ventures, developments, merges and accusations which is affecting the market and Industry as a whole and also affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. The market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. The data and the information regarding the Data Center Virtualization industry are taken from reliable sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. The report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Data Center Virtualization Market.

Global data center virtualization market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 13.36% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. Data centers virtualization is essentially a method of developing, creating and implementing a data center on virtualization and cloud computing technologies. It mainly allows the virtualization of physical servers in a data center facility together with networking, storage, and other devices and equipment for infrastructure.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Geography: North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa

By Type (Advisory & Implementation Services, Optimization Services, Managed Services, Technical Support Services, Type 1 Hypervisor, Type 2 Hypervisor, Host Machine, Guest Machine, Paravirtualization Tools),

Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises),

Vertical (IT & Telecommunication, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, Education, Retail & SCM, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing & Automotive),

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Data Center Virtualization market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Data Center Virtualization market.

Global Data Center Virtualization Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand to reduce enterprise operational cost will drive the growth of this market

Growing prevalence of unified and centralized management of data centers also accelerates the market growth

Increasing data center complexities boost the market growth

It ability to provide backing up data more easily will also act as a driver for the market

Market Restraints:

Data center localization will restrain the market growth

Lack of skilled and trained professional will also hamper the growth of this market

Unutilized servers is another factor impeding the market growth

Competition Analysis:

VMware, Inc, Microsoft, Citrix Systems, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Inc, Cisco Systems, FUJITSU, Radiant Communications Corp, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, HCL Technologies Limited, OpenStack, Mindsight, Nutanix, Dell, Red Hat, Inc., ServerAdminz Limited, Integra Networks, Ivanti among others.

