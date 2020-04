Data Center Busway Market May Set New Growth Story | Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; EAE Inc.; Markwell; Vass Electrical Industries; WETOWN ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED; Anord Mardix Inc.; ABB; PDI; and More

Data Bridge Market Research recently published a research report titled, “Data Center Busway Market Report, History and Forecast to 2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Data Center Busway Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Global data center busway market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.68% in the forecast period to 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to growth of demand for energy efficient power distribution systems.

The competitive landscape of the Data Center Busway Market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the Data Center Busway Market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019;

Base year – 2019;

Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Key Players Mentioned in the Data Center Busway Market Research Report: Universal Electric Corporation; Eaton; Schneider Electric; Siemens AG; EAE Inc.; Markwell; Vertiv Group Corp.; Delta Power Solutions; Vass Electrical Industries; WETOWN ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED; Anord Mardix Inc.; ABB; PDI; Applied Power Solutions; Legrand; Site Preparation Management Co,.Ltd. and Somet among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In February 2019, Legrand announced that they had acquired Universal Electric Corporation, manufacturers of the “Starline” brand of busway associated product offerings. This acquisition is evident of the strategy that Legrand works with, i.e. expansion of their business capabilities and geographical presence with the help of mergers, acquisitions

In September 2017, PDI announced the launch of “Quick Connect Tap Off Box” designed for overhead power busway distribution systems. This product launch is designed to improve the maintaining requirements while easing the installation processes while also helping in the management of energy to increase the revenue generations

If opting for the Global version of Data Center Busway Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global data center busway market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of data center busway market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Market Ecosystem

Market Characteristics

Market Segmentation Analysis

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Market Definition

Market Sizing

Market Size And Forecast

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power Of Buyers

Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

Threat Of New Entrants

Threat Of Substitutes

Threat Of Rivalry

Market Condition

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Segmentation

Comparison

Market Opportunity

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Regional Comparison

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Market Opportunity

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape Disruption

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Vendors Covered

Vendor Classification

Market Positioning Of Vendors

Part 16: Appendix

List Of Abbreviations

See The Complete Table Of Contents And List Of Exhibits, As Well As Selected Illustrations And Example Pages From This Report.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global radiology services market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the Data Center Busway Market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the Data Center Busway Market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the Data Center Busway Market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the Data Center Busway Market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the Data Center Busway Market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the Data Center Busway Market?

Customization of the Report

The report includes the complete segmentation displayed above across all above mentioned countries

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

