Data Center Automation Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, ABB and More

Data Bridge Market Research recently published a research report titled, “Data Center Automation Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Data Center Automation Software Market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Global data center automation software market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 22.25% in the forecast period to 2026. Increasing cloud computing and rising demand of data center automation in various industries is the major factor fuelling the market growth.

Data center automation is the process which is used to manage and track the different processes and work of data center facility. Linux, Unix, Window 32 and 64 are some of the common type of the data center automation software. This data center automation software can provide access to data center resources and also have the ability to manage and schedule tasks. They are widely used in industries such as banking, healthcare, retail and others. Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence in data centers is the factor fuelling the growth of this market.

Market Drivers:

Increasing implementation of RPA in data centers is driving the market growth

Growing adoption of AI and IoT in data centers will also propel the market

Rising demand of data center automation from various end- user industries will also drive the growth

Rapid growth in online gaming industry and social media is another factor driving the market growth

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019; Base year – 2019; Forecast period- 2020 to 2026

Key Players Mentioned in the Data Center Automation Software Market Research Report: Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, IBM Corporation, Micro Focus, VMware, Inc., Siemens, BMC Software, Inc., e-Zest Solutions, ABB, FUJITSU, Riverturn, Inc., Schneider Electric, HashRoot Limited, SaltStack, Inc., Veristor Systems Inc., Intel Corporation, Green House Data., Medialine AG, Microland Limited, Clarke Management Consulting Group and others.

If opting for the Global version of Data Center Automation Software Market analysis is provided for major regions as follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia , Italy and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Carbon Relay announced the launch of their new AI technology for data center management so that they can help the data operators to reduce the cost, and limit the power consumption. This new software have the ability to monitor cooling systems and other data center equipment and also can look after temperature and other devices so that they enhance performance and can detect operational problems.

In April 2018, Nokia announced the launch of their first Edge Cloud data center solution so that they can meet the data processing demand for Cloud RAN. This launch will help them to expand their Nokia AirFrame portfolio so that they can provide a network architecture that can enhance performance and reduce operator cost.

Key Questions Answered

What will be the size of the Data Center Automation Software Market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the Data Center Automation Software Market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the Data Center Automation Software Market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the Data Center Automation Software Market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the Data Center Automation Software Market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the Data Center Automation Software Market?

