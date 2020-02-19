data-as-the-key-to-research

The warnings are well known: cancer cases will increase massively worldwide. “By 2040 we almost expect the number of cases to double,” says Michael Baumann, CEO of the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ).

The four-day German Cancer Congress in Berlin starts on Wednesday, at which experts exchange information about the current state of science.

As co-chair of the strategy group of the National Decade Against Cancer, Baumann will speak about the efforts of the federal government to improve cancer research.

“We need huge amounts of data – ideally population-based”

In an interview with the “Tagesspiegel Background Gesundheit und e-Health”, the doctor explains in addition to Having good financial resources means that suitable data sets and good networking are particularly important for successful research.

In the future, the aim will be to better understand the development of cancer, to identify individual risk factors and to evaluate genetic mechanisms of action According to Baumann, data is needed for all of this, without being “blind”. Especially research projects for early detection and prevention would need “huge amounts of data – preferably population-based,” says Baumann.

Germany's entry into the “One Million Genome Project” was a major step forward, as the DKFZ was one of the first centers in the world to begin examining entire genomes of cancer patients.

Das whole genome in take a look

The method is expensive, but brings significant advantages. “With the 'One Million Genome Project', this approach, which has so far mainly been promoted in cancer medicine, is being extended to all medical research,” says Baumann. “We don't just focus on individual genes, but look at the entire genome as a whole.”

Overall, Germany has not been particularly well positioned in the data collection on diseases so far. This is due to the federal structure and the individual sectors in the supply. General practitioners, specialists, hospitals – they all have fragments of data that are saved on different and often incompatible data carriers.

Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) wants to remedy the situation with the electronic patient file and making data available and usable. It is often claimed that the data that is lying around somewhere is worth its weight in gold and that it can be used to do an incredible amount of research, says Baumann. But a lot of this data is “not usable at all without someone having checked and digitized it.” In addition, most of this data was not collected on a forward-looking question.