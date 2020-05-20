dare-more-love-for-believers

The more the corona restrictions are relaxed, the louder criticism that has been there for a long time, but mostly behind the scenes. For example at the churches – from the churches. What the former Thuringian Prime Minister Christine Lieberknecht, a Christian Democrat, accuses them of, has it all: failure in the crisis.

Leaving hundreds of thousands of people alone, sick, lonely, Old and dying – that puts Lieberknecht in a holy rage. “There are 8000 people at Covid – 19 died, but since March also 150. 000 People for other reasons. Where was the word of the churches? ”There was only silence, she tells the“ world ”.

Christine Lieberknecht, former Prime Minister of Thuringia Photo: imago images / Martin Müller

Well, the point is not quite right. The representatives of the Protestant and Catholic Church have addressed the faithful in many embassies, in virtual services, devotions and encounters.

But Lieberknecht's following point deserves more than being condemned in bulk – that it was not absolutely necessary to close the churches. Yes, even under the Infection Protection Act, more would have been possible.

“Not just any civil society organization”

Lieberknecht mentions the right for clergy to accompany the dying. But you can also add the possibility of contemplation in this contemplative place. Especially since the risk of overcrowding of churches, unfortunately God, has in any case decreased, as the number of believers is getting smaller.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Krise live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wirIhnen unsere runderneuerte App, die Siehier für Apple- und Android-Geräteherunterladen können.]

The CDU Politician Lieberknecht as a former parish priest is also rather conservative in this regard. For them, the church is even more decisive than for others: it is “not just any civil society organization”, which is why its demands are high.

In plague times the churches remained open

But Lieberknecht keeps in touch with her church, beyond her church and expresses an unease that exists within the church system. In addition to all-round praise for the outstanding work, among other things, hospital pastoral care. You can already hear that the churches were not closed during the plague.

[Alle aktuellen Entwicklungen in Folge der Coronavirus-Pandemie finden Siehier in unserem Newsblog. Über die Entwicklungen speziell in Berlin halten wir Siean dieser Stelle auf dem Laufenden.]

Instead of taking up such criticism now and vice versa stimulating a debate about it “What could be improved in the course of the corona crisis and also in view of upcoming epidemics, the official churches defend themselves, that is, too general” and only politically.

At the same time they reject an actually Christian concern, which is based on it: To be truthful in love and to grow in all pieces. If this is not supported, it becomes unpleasant. Which is a mistake because they cannot or should not afford to lose even one believer. Not that the criticism turns into a swelling goat song.