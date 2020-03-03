dainis-kristopans-saves-the-foxes-a-tie

The Füchse Berlin prevented the third bankruptcy in a row with much effort in the Handball Bundesliga. On Tuesday evening, thanks to an increase in performance in Düsseldorf in the second half, the Berliner saved at the Bergischen HC in the last minute 26: 26 (12: 17) – draw. The best throwers in Berlin were Hans Lindberg and Mijajlo Marsenic, each with six goals.

In addition to the long-term injuries, the new coach Michael Roth had to do without the Spaniard Javier Munoz due to illness. The Berliners quickly fell behind in the game. In the 11. Minute was already three goals behind (3: 6). The Berliners had little access in the cover, were too slow in their withdrawal behavior and made too many technical mistakes in the attack.

Roth reacted with a break and it seemed to work. Thanks to some good saves by goalkeeper Martin Ziemer, the foxes were able to equalize to 9: 9 after just under 20 minutes. But the high was short-lived. The error rate of the guests remained high and the BHC repeatedly scored easy goals due to counterattacks. The gap to five goals had already increased at half-time.

After the change of sides, the Berlin defensive were better. And Silvio Heinevetter, who came into the goal, made several saves to ensure that his team came back into the game. The foxes had reached a goal eleven minutes before the end (23: 24). 24 Seconds before the end, Dainis Kristopans equalized to 26: 26. The hosts' last throw went over the gate. (AP)